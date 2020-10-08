With having family scatter throughout the United States, I like to catch the world news each night to hear what is going on near or around my loved ones.
The California fires are extremely worrisome for me as they burn so close to where my oldest granddaughter, and my youngest son and his pregnant wife live. The air is unsafe to breath and the pop-up fires so unpredictable it adds stress to an already stressful world with the Covid-19 pandemic.
Then there is all the unending challenge to calm the riots and protesting near a few of my cousins. I just do not get it. What does it prove to destroy property? How is violence going to make things any better?
And of course, we cannot ignore the elephant in the room. Politics.
I only saw bits and pieces of the Biden/Trump debate of which, sadly to say, I have seen better behavior in preschoolers. What a sad and embarrassing disappointment. No wonder our world is in such a mess.
Truth be told, I don’t ever remember a time when I enjoyed politics. For me it’s just a lot of noise and lip service. It is impossible to believe anything that is being said. Which makes it exceedingly difficult when it comes to voting.
I have always dreaded going to the poles. It’s like going to the doctor for an immunization shot. You know it’s something you need to do, but you continually toss the odds of whether it is going to be beneficial or not.
But you give in and get your shot. Then what? You get sick. Very disappointing.
You go vote, and your candidate wins, but he doesn’t do what he promised he would. More disappointment.
Even if your immunization shot was not a hundred percent, it probably lessened the severity of the bug. Just like voting. It’s all a gamble.
I like to think of voting as an opportunity to cancel out someone in the other party. If I do not go and vote, then it is as if the person I did not want to win just received a free vote.
Here is what I do. #1. I shut out the noise. I do not listen to the political BS. #2. I do my own research on each candidate. #3. I pray a lot and follow my heart.
And remember, just because someone can afford bigger and better signs and more media time doesn’t make them a better candidate for office.
Something that drives me crazy is hearing folks say that one candidate is no better than the other, which is probably true and I often agree, but that’s when it is more important than ever to show up and make it a game of canceling out the one least likely to keep peace in our country.
The most important thing is to get to the poll or get that mail-in vote out the door.
Voting is like playing Santa Claus in November. You are getting your list and checking it twice, to see who has been naughty or nice.
I remember when my kids were little, I would take them voting with me. They really did not have any idea what was going on. But it was like an introduction for them so they would be more comfortable with the process as an adult.
Let’s face it. There will never be a perfect candidate. Each has his or her flaws. We can only choose the person we feel will do the best job. Or chose the one you do not want to win and vote against him.
Voting is not something I enjoy doing. But it is an opportunity for me to proudly serve my county without having to put on a uniform or go to war.
Better yet, think of it as ordering a pizza with the family. If you don’t vote for what ingredients you want on that pizza, then you will just have to eat what you get without complaining. You had your chance to vote, and you didn’t.
The Over-all Mom.
Mary Kruger is a mother of nine children and a grandmother of 12. She can be reached at Overallmom53@hotmail.com.