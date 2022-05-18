It’s suddenly summer in the beginning of May!
It’s baby rabbit season, so we have to keep Ursula, the black dog, on the leash. A few years ago, she discovered that she could find the nests hidden beneath the turf, and she got a little addicted to these tasty morsels.
It’s funny to me that it took her ten years to uncover the nests, but now that she knows they are there, she can’t leave them alone. Now, we have plenty of rabbits in the yard, and I’m not too happy when they nibble on my trees or eat my kale.
This spring they devoured all but a handful of my tulips before they even had a chance to bloom. It was heartbreaking to find the half-eaten buds at the base of the plant before they had even grown out on the long stems.
It’s not that I want to see our rabbit population increase, and I do believe that any healthy ecology needs predators. But Ursula and Cullen get plenty of kibble. They certainly don’t need to add rabbits to their diet. Let the hawks and coyotes feed their babies, and I’ll feed my dogs.
It’s heartbreaking to find the tufts of grey fur where Ursula had dug up a nest, but even more heartbreaking to catch the sight of her slurping up the tiny hairless creatures in quick succession before I can run across the yard and stop her.
Also, even though she seems to have a cast iron stomach most of the time, she had a severe bout of indigestion just after we realized that rabbit season was upon us. Cullen, the brown dog hasn’t yet figured out that the yard is filled with pockets of tasty morsels. I don’t think he has quite the nose that Ursula does. He can go out as he pleases and tries not to make Ursula jealous because she can’t.
Ursula is getting used to the leash again, I think, and she patiently waits for me to clip it on her every time she needs to go outside. We take short walks throughout the day, and a long walk after dinner.
But the walking is a little hard in the sudden heat. Still, the heat has brought us more flowers—the early irises bloom on the path in my corner meadow, some allium is sending out its cluster of purple blooms like firework, lilies of the valley have opened their delicate white bells. You can almost imagine them tinkling in the breeze. But other flowers fade.
The lilacs are turning brown, cluster by cluster, but a few blooms still have their lovely fragrance, and I make sure to step close and put my nose in the few remaining fresh ones whenever Ursula and I go outside. The tiny peach trees we planted next to the beehive have lost their blooms to the most beautiful purple leaves, and a few of those blossoms have yielded tiny peaches! I look forward to watching them grow.
The big news is the little serama hen has hatched out 3 babies. I had set her with five eggs, and another seven in the incubator. I didn’t think the incubator eggs would hatch because I once found the alarm beeping for low temperature, and the eggs were cold. I reset the incubator, but who knows how long that alarm was going off before I heard it.
At any rate, none of the incubator eggs hatched, but the hen had better luck with her three. My friend, Gayle and my young neighbor both visited today, and Gayle named the yellow chick “Sunny Jim,” and my neighbor boy named another one “Lena.” We need just one more name.
I planted some annuals in my China—inspired bed. When I was in China, I was so taken by the flowerbeds on my walk to my office. They were in oblong or oval mounds. At the top of the mound was usually one small tree and a small shrub.
My China bed has an apple tree, but the chickens scratched up my shrub last year, so I’ll need to scout out another. I wove a fence of green bamboo to keep the chickens out, leaving a small entry way that I can close up with more bamboo.
Today I snuck back in with a few perennials—a foxglove, a lavender plant, and some kind of milkweed—and then broadcast some seeds (flowers in front and vegetables in back) and covered the mound with grass clippings, like green icing on a cake. I hope we will see seedlings in a few days.
Sprout in Beauty; Grow in Peace; Blessed Be
