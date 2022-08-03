Mary Lucille Hays teaches writing at UIUC and Zhejiang University in Haining, China.
The marina is a public place. It’s nice, because when you walk the dogs, you might stop and chat with neighbors who are also walking their dogs.
They might recommend a great laundromat, or a nice place to take the kids to dinner when they come. But sometimes you don’t want to be so public, like when Ursula gets excited boarding the boat and slips off the dock.
There might be a bad thirty seconds when a little black lab sinks down into the dark water in slow motion and takes her time coming up. When she finally does surface, she might look like a wide-eyed seal. Maybe Michael will be right there in the cockpit of the boat, and he can jump off and help you when you realize that you don’t have the strength to pull her out yourself, and all you can do is to support her around the middle, so she doesn’t sink down again.
Your neighbors might be watching closely from parallel piers, a little relieved that you have help nearby so they don’t have to run all the way to shore and back out your pier to lend a hand. But if it happens again, maybe your husband will be down in the cabin of the boat and take his time responding to the growing urgency of your repetitions: Michael, I need help now.... Michael, I need help, now.... Michael, I need help, NOW... MICHAEL, I NEED HELP NOW!
And just as he climbs out of the cabin to see what the trouble is, the collar you are holding might slip off of Ursula’s head, so she sinks down to the bottom again, and you lean just a little bit further out to try to stop her and fall into the water yourself, nice shoes, hearing aids, and all. And when Michael jumps off the boat to help you out, you will tell him you’re fine, just get the dog, and he might run over and haul her out as you awkwardly manage to swing one leg up onto the dock while you’re horizontal in the water, but don’t have the strength to get the rest of your body out.
When Michael has the dog secured, he will help you out and you lean on the boat for a minute, letting rivulets of dock water stream down, and you take your batteries out of your hearing aids to try to prevent disaster. Then you might hear a voice from a neighboring pier call, “Are you all right?” And you’ll turn and give them a dripping thumbs up.
It’s those days when, as much as you’re enjoying the community of the marina, you might like a little privacy. And so, I drove back to Birdland to take care of some business. The next morning a mist hung over the cornfields and birdsong filled the air.
According to my bird app, I was listening to the calls of Eastern Wood Pewees, Indigo Buntings, American Crows, Northern Cardinals, and House Sparrows. I sipped my coffee and walked out to the pond where I found water lilies blooming in all colors: pink, yellow, and white. Big buttery Day Lilies were open in their glory on the periphery, sending a delicate aroma, and my Birdland Lullaby is still blooming (a bold, purple and yellow green spider lily, big as a dinner plate: a gift from Rod and Jim at Five Acre Farms. Check out their webpage: 5acrefarmdaylillies.com). I round the corner and see that the expanse of Black-eyed Susans that were just ready to open a week ago has blossomed: a chest-high sea of flowers.
Around in my horse trough victory garden I found cucumbers ready and a few tomatoes. Those from one plant had blossom end rot, so I made a mental note to hard boil some eggs and pour the water and eggshells over that plant. But later a friend told me that she tosses Tums in the hole when she plants tomatoes and no longer has blossom end rot. I’ll try it next year. Circling around the house to the chicken coop, I find that Minnie Mae, my little serama hen, who decided to set some eggs (hers and some from the standard sized hens) is still at it. She has rejected one more of the big eggs.
She had too many eggs to cover, so I removed several last week. I’m not even sure that those big eggs are fertile.
In my corner meadow I found the Ironweed has spread and is blooming its fuzzy purple/red blooms and the plant I suspected was Rattlesnake Master has bloomed, showing that I was right. But my China garden (modeled on those in my campus in China) is glorious! Three sunflowers stand sentinel over the kale and tomatoes. A few of last year’s onions that I missed have gone to blossom and I’m waiting for the seeds. Some purple amaranth adds color, and my liatris is in full bloom. Mexican sunflowers, zinnias, and cosmos have come, and one more feathery plant is ready to flower.
I guess I’ll figure out what it is when it blooms.
Wait in Beauty; Anticipate Peace; Blessed Be
Mary Lucille Hays teaches writing at UIUC and Zhejiang University in Haining, China. You can see pictures about this week’s post on Instagram @BirdlandLetters. Mary can be reached at letterfrombirdland@gmail.com or via snail mail care of the Journal Republican, 118 E. Washington St., Monticello, IL 61856.