My last day on my Chinese campus was quiet. I had already packed the night before, and prided myself on taking only one small bag to check and my backpack and purse as my carryon and personal items.
Everything else I would leave since I’d be back in a month. After breakfast (one last tea egg and, what the heck, one of those tiny custard pies) I biked across campus to my office to video chat with Michael and do a little writing and make sure my desk was tidy before I left.
I rode past the Hai Club, newly bordered with roses. They were planted for the Chinese Cultural Fair, but are still in full bloom. I laugh when we get temperature warnings. “Warm reminder to prepare for the weather! It’s going to be dangerously old!” Here “dangerously cold” might be 38°. “Dangerously cold” is not cold enough to squelch the blooming of dozens of red and pink and yellow roses.
I pass the lake and onto the quad with the redbuds and cherry trees, leafless now. The student study room is dark and empty, but a few stray umbrellas are propped outside the door. I make a cup of coffee, but can’t find my box of cream with just enough left for today’s cup. Did I leave it sitting on the counter yesterday?
Or did the good aunties already clean out the office fridge even though it was not the second Saturday. Goodbye bright office on the fifth floor.
Goodbye neat quad with the diagonal walkways.
Next stop is the library, where I will grade a few essays until lunch time.
I’ll miss the silent third floor with the ample computer screens and softly clicking keyboards. Then to lunch, where I say goodbye to my brown rice friend, who always has brown rice scooped for me into a bowl when he sees me coming. But today there is no brown rice, so he only shrugs, sorrowfully, and points back down the counter to some bowls of white doughy spheres the size of ping pong balls. I take a bowl and I’m glad I did.
I wasn’t sure what I was getting, but I was happy I tried them when I bit into the soft ball to find a sesame filling--my favorite! Later I discovered these were glutenous rice balls, traditional for the equinox. I sit at my favorite table when I suddenly realize I don’t have my purse. I left it in the library with my backpack at my favorite computer.
Oh well, it will be waiting for me when I’m finished eating. After lunch, it’s too late to do any grading, so I just collect my stuff and back to my apartment, where I’ll double check everything.
Soon, I get a text from my honorary daughter, Maria, who wants to come help me pack and see me off. It’s almost time to catch my ride to the airport. Maria has brought me a package of snacks to tide me over. I give her a lingering hug and we pull out of campus through the big South Gate and head for Shanghai.
After a long flight, and an overnight layover, I’m in a smaller plane heading home. I was lucky enough to have a window seat and we reached familiar countryside just at the edge of sunset.
The familiar patchwork of farms with homesteads, red barns, grain elevators, and highway interchanges look like toys, but the golden light lends a sepia tone to the scene below. I can see the windshadows and snow deposits that show evidence of the storm I just missed. Hello, Champaign!
As usual, I’m one of the last to descend from the plane and I come down the stairs to see my own true love standing quietly waiting for me. Hello, Michael, it’s been a minute! Do you all have someone like Michael in your life? I hope so. He helped me gather my bags and took me to the car where he had snacks ready for me--all the treats he knew I was missing in China: a little box of cheese and crackers, a thick slice of bread and butter in another box, a hot cup of mint tea.
He drove me home where I found two happy dogs, full of wriggles. For the next hour, Cullen kept running to find me in the house, as if he wanted to make sure I was really home. The cat hopped up on my lap and purred and purred. In the morning, I’ll go say hello to the chickens and the fish and the bees, and settle in to being home for a while.
Leave in Beauty; Return in Peace; Blessed Be
Mary Lucille Hays teaches writing at UIUC and at Zhejiang University in Haining, China. If you’re missing your weekly dose of Birdland Letters in the News Gazette, you can still read them every week in the Piatt County Journal Republican. Consider subscribing to support your small town newspaper. You can see photos of her travels on Instagram @BirdlandLetters. Mary can be reached at letterfrombirdland@gmail.com or via snail mail care of the Journal Republican, 118 E. Washington St., Monticello, IL 81856.