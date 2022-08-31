Mary Lucille Hays teaches writing at UIUC and Zhejiang University in Haining, China.
It’s been mild in Birdland, but I don’t see how it can last.
Usually, the end of August and the beginning of September is, I don’t know, ... sweatier?
My garden is mostly accidental: whatever flowers spread from what comes up naturally and what I’ve planted from Gayle’s yard.
Right now, the brown eyed Susans threaten to take over our yard, and we just let them. Our goal is to switch out as much turf grass for flowers as we can.
Harvest time is my favorite time of year, but I don’t have that much to harvest: a few tomatoes, some lovely kale, and herbs: oregano, chives, mint, thyme, rosemary, and sage. Instead, we’ve been the recipients of the generosity of neighbors.
I’ve spent the past month snapping and blanching green beans. Pam and David have a wonderful garden, and have supplied us with beans, edamame, blackberries, and cherry tomatoes. We’ve had these for every meal, and still, I have several quarts of beans in the freezer.
Pam said that the later bean pickings were starting to get dry, and maybe I would want to feed those to the chickens, but I didn’t think they were that dry. But just in case, I made green bean casserole.
I’m not one for using condensed soup, so instead of buying a can of creme of mushroom, I sautéed mushrooms and onions, and then made a roux.
I used that as the base and then tossed in the beans, cooking until they were soft. Delicious! I thought about crisping up more onions, because I’m not going to make a trip to the store just to get some French-fried onions. But we were hungry, so just ate them without the crispy topping.
Maybe I’ll crisp the onions tomorrow for the leftovers.
Next, I got a text from Brian, who wanted to know if I was in the market for vegetables. Brian has the most amazing garden. I’ll guess it is at least half an acre, but I wouldn’t be surprised if he told me it was a full acre.
He grows a huge variety of heirloom vegetables: tomatoes and peppers of every color, zucchini of every shape (we have one shaped like a lute with 2 1/2-foot neck and a belly the size of a cantaloupe) and butternut squashes.
Brian is the one who introduced me to Hugelkulture, a German method of building raised beds over rotting wood. The wood acts as built-in compost that releases nutrients as it rots. In the center of Brian’s plot is a formal garden with statues and an arching trellis over some dry block walls, nicely symmetrical.
I love to visit his yard. He has an occasional farm stand, and if you’re lucky, you’ll catch him sometime on Shady Rest Road.
This time of the summer, Brian always gets overrun and calls me to help clear some out. When I arrive, he has boxes and boxes of produce, already picked. Then I’m busy in the kitchen for weeks. This is when I make my tomato sauce and sun-dried tomatoes. I make ratatouille to freeze and to dry.
And just when I think I’m done, Brian will call me again to see if I want more. How can I say no when putting up food is my favorite thing to do?
And then do you know what I did? I asked Pam if the pears and apples were ripe at her house. (I hope she doesn’t think me greedy, but, as you can see, I am.)
Alas, the apple tree took a year off, but the pears are abundant on her two majestic trees. They are just starting to get yellow, and I took home two buckets for my pear butter. That was today’s project, and it took all day. I washed and cut them into a big bowl and cooked them until they were soft, then put them through the fruit mill.
I did it in batches, over and over, until I mostly filled my biggest kettle with the resulting sauce. I’m simmering the sauce down to pear butter. When it’s been cooked down, it will be as sweet as honey.
How lucky we are to have these friends, who love to garden and love to share! They are teaching me generosity. When I get my pear butter into jars, I’ll have to make a few drops offs to pass on the bounty.
The first jar goes to Pam and David of course, but Brian is not fond of pears, and when I offered him tomato sauce, he said he’s still got quarts and quarts to freeze. But don’t worry.
I brought him a package of beans: washed, snapped, parboiled, and frozen.
Cultivate Beauty; Generate Peace; Blessed Be
Mary Lucille Hays teaches writing at UIUC and Zhejiang University in Haining, China. You can see pictures about this week’s post on Instagram @BirdlandLetters. Mary can be reached at letterfrombirdland@gmail.com or via snail mail care of the Journal Republican, 118 E. Washington St., Monticello, IL 61856.