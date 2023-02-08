Mary Lucille Hays teaches writing at UIUC and at Zhejiang University in Haining, China.
I’m in a strange kind of limbo: waiting for my visa, hoping it will come before my flight leaves without me.
Waiting for my semester to begin in China; wondering if I will be in the classroom on the first day. My suitcase sits open on the spare bed. I pack halfway, then unpack to find something I need. Then I can’t remember what I’ve already packed, so pull everything out and pack again. I have some kind of weird pre-travel jet lag. I wake up in the wee hours and think, “this time next week I’ll be teaching my afternoon classes,” and I can’t get back to sleep.
In a few weeks I will be embedded in another kind of rhythm: wake up for breakfast of a tea egg and stuffed pancakes in the canteen, then to my morning class. Bike across campus to work in my office until lunch, and then to afternoon classes. But for now, all my rhythms are frayed. I polish my syllabus and work on some future class prep, but I don’t know if I’ll need to email my students to say we’ll meet on Zoom for a few weeks. I lost a whole day last week—or at least I convinced myself that it was Thursday again. My mother had to tell me it was already Friday.
I was at my folks’ house for lunch. After we ate, Mom went to run some errands, and I stayed back to help Bob make his good homemade soup. I was the line cook to his chef. He asked for his recipe—printed and stacked on the table. He wanted the two for vegetable soup on top of the pile. “I don’t exactly follow a recipe,” he tells me. “I just look at them and decide what I want to put in.”
He had me pour vegetable stock in his soup kettle. I diced celery, onions, and zucchini, and he directed me to sauté those lightly in a big skillet to add to the stock. While this cooked, he opened cans of this and that and I added them to the mix, stirring everything into a hearty stew. I chop more vegetables, and then it’s time for the herbs. He has written a list on one of his recipes. He hands me three measuring spoons and names them off—oregano, basil, Italian seasoning, thyme, salt, and pepper—and tells me where to find them in his spice cabinet, the left carousel or the right. I scoop my spoons into each jar and give the soup another stir. Now is time for the tasting. He scoops a spoon in for a taste and is satisfied. He asks me if I want to taste, and I do. I get a new spoon from the drawer and it’s good! It will need to cook for a bit, but we got the seasonings just right. I’m a little sad that we have already eaten lunch, but this big pot of soup will make for several more lunches, and maybe I’ll get to eat some before I go.
Mom comes home and she is surprised that we have already finished. She asks me if I want to go on one more errand with her, and I do. Back to the grocery store to buy cake and ice cream for my brother’s birthday this weekend. It’s a surprise. At the store I grab one of the little carts and we hang her cane cleverly in the drink cup so she can use the cart for balance. I think both of us are enjoying this ordinary task as we wander the aisles, picking the cake (double fudge), trying to find her favorite brand of peanut butter, finding ice cream on sale two for one, so we get my brother’s favorite (and mine) butter pecan AND her favorite—chocolate.
I think about how soon I will be halfway across the world and won’t have too much need for grocery shopping. But for now, I’m savoring this time with my folks, enjoying ordinary chores and their company.
Mix in Beauty; Stir in Peace; Blessed Be.
Mary Lucille Hays teaches writing at UIUC and at Zhejiang University in Haining, China. If you’re missing your weekly dose of Birdland Letters in the News Gazette, you can still read them every week in the Piatt County Journal Republican. Consider subscribing to support your small town newspaper. You can see photos of her travels on Instagram @BirdlandLetters. Mary can be reached at letterfrombirdland@gmail.com or via snail mail care of the Journal Republican, 118 E. Washington St., Monticello, IL 81856.