Mary Lucille Hays teaches writing at UIUC and at Zhejiang University in Haining, China.
In some ways I felt like I was riding the stagecoach. The first stage of my journey was the trip to Chicago to get my preflight COVID test.
Our middle son, Dylan, came down to get me (Actually, he came to visit his grandparents, but I talked him into letting me ride home with him). After my test, we had a day and a half to kick around Chicago. We had ramen for dinner, and I couldn’t quite finish the huge bowl of miso and vegetable soup, but I ate most of it, only regretting my order when I tasted Dylan’s beef soup, with the wonderfully rich broth.
The next morning, Dylan’s lovely partner, Michelle, joined us at Lula’s cafe in Logan Square where we had a few “gifts from the kitchen,” a tiny pie, a cream puff, and a pistachio cake that was almost pudding-like in its richness. Both of my Chicago connections are part of an opulent community of food service workers, and one of the perks is that when Michelle used to work with the pastry chef, the pastry chef sends us gifts. I had the pork belly and grits. The grits were velvety with an elusive flavor. The three of us tasted it and agreed that it was seasoned with vanilla, a trick I’ll remember if I ever fix grits. Or maybe I’ll just go to Lula’s again.
After Michelle left for work, Dylan and I kicked around the neighborhood, climbing the High Line, an old El line repurposed as a walking/biking trail. It’s a lovely hike above the traffic noise and city dirt. We descended and found a record store, spending a lovely half hour immersed in... well, I don’t know what Dylan was immersed in, but I was immersed in nostalgia, finding record albums from my youth, and dreaming about buying a turntable.
The next stage started that evening when Dylan dropped me off at O’Hare, where a helpful agent smoothed my way through check in, and I got through security in record time. We flew against high winds and landed a little later than scheduled. I had booked a hotel for my overnight layover, but beware: don’t ask whether a hotel has a shuttle; ask whether it’s a 24-hour shuttle. When I arrived, I tried the courtesy phone for a ride, but I couldn’t hear at all.
I thought it was broken. Next, I tried the hotel on my dying phone, gave up after ten minutes without contacting a human. By now it was midnight, and I bet on the kindness of strangers, asking a woman to try calling the hotel for me, only to discover that the shuttle doesn’t run after10:30.
Now I tried to order a ride, but as I was typing the location, my phone flickered and died. I was beginning to think I’d spend my layover in the airport, but I found a plug and revived my phone. I got my ride and got 2 1/2 hours of sleep before I had to be back at the airport.
The flight to Shanghai was full to the brim, and I sat in a middle seat next to a friendly Chinese woman whose English was way better than my Chinese. We shared pictures of our families. But I had dark thoughts on that longest stage of my trip: I’m too old to abuse my body with a 15-hour flight in a cramped seat.
I tried sleeping, and drifted off twice, but was wakened after a few seconds. But there was a silver lining, as you shall see.
When I arrived in Shanghai, I sailed through Customs, collected my bag and tried to find my ride. There were plenty of drivers, many holding signs with people’s names, but where was mine? I had a phone number, but was loathe to call, since I can’t speak Chinese. I looked up and down the rows twice, and then texted to Emma from the school. She called the driver for me, and he found me. I dozed a little on the drive to campus but woke up in time to see a fireworks display, colors in the dark distance.
When I arrived on campus, I was so tired I just dug through my suitcase for my pajamas and discovered that getting 2 1/2 hours of sleep in the 48 hours before a trip is a good preventative treatment for jet lag. I slept hard most of the night, with just a short window to worry a little and read. Next thing I knew it was morning. Now I’m ridiculously happy to be here and can’t wait to surprise my students in the morning when I walk into class.
Fly in Beauty; Sail in Peace; Blessed Be.
Mary Lucille Hays teaches writing at UIUC and at Zhejiang University in Haining, China. If you’re missing your weekly dose of Birdland Letters in the News Gazette, you can still read them every week in the Piatt County Journal Republican. Consider subscribing to support your small town newspaper. You can see photos of her travels on Instagram @BirdlandLetters. Mary can be reached at letterfrombirdland@gmail.com or via snail mail care of the Journal Republican, 118 E. Washington St., Monticello, IL 81856.