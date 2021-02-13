February celebrates National Canned Food Month, promoting the use of canned protein, vegetables, fruits, and other foods. Canned foods are inexpensive and convenient additions to meals and snack. Canning lengthens a foods’ shelf life and reduces food waste. Still, there are many myths around canned foods. Let’s tackle a few!
Myth: Canned foods don’t have nutrients.
Fact: Canning is a process of heating foods and liquids inside cans or jars so those foods can be shelf stable. Canning does not change the amount of protein, fat, carbohydrates, or fiber in foods. Minerals, like potassium or calcium, are heat-tolerant and do not change. Some water-soluble vitamins, such as Vitamin C, can break down during canning, but this would also happen when cooking fresh produce too. Interestingly, some research shows canning can keep the remaining vitamins in the cans stable for a long time. All of this means canned foods have similar nutrition profiles to fresh.
Myth: Throw out cans that are past their “use-by” or “sell-by” dates.
Fact: Food dates are based on quality. Up until the date on the can, those foods are at peak taste, color, and texture. After that date, the foods may start to lose quality, but they are still safe to eat, provided the cans are not rusting, bulging, or have off smells when opened. In fact, the USDA suggests commercially canned fruits can be stored for 12-18 months and low-acid foods, such as meat or vegetables, can be stored for 2-5 years. It is a good idea to check your pantry regularly, but there is not always a need to throw away canned foods as soon as their food date passes.
Myth: Canned foods are only for when money is tight.
Fact: Canned foods are inexpensive and helpful when staying within a budget. But that is not the only reason to buy canned. Up first, canned foods provide convenience. Open that can of green beans for a side dish ready in minutes. Second, canned foods provide nice quality when fresh is out of season. For example, local grocery stores may still sell fresh peaches in winter. But it just doesn’t have the flavor of a summer peach. Buying canned peaches instead provides much better flavor and textures by comparison.
Myth: Canned foods have lots of preservatives.
Fact: Canning itself is a preserving process, meaning foods last longer than if left unpreserved. The heat produced during canning breaks down enzymes that would otherwise cause foods to decompose, thus helping foods stay good quality once canned. The heat also pushes air out of the cans to create a vacuum which prevents oxygen from turning foods off colors. Often, canned foods are just food and water. Salt may be added, but it not required.
Read ingredient lists on labels to see what is in your preferred canned foods.
For upcoming health and wellness classes or free information from Illinois Extension, find us online at go.illinois.edu/dmp.
Caitlin Mellendorf is a nutrition and wellness educator for the University of Illinois Extension, serving DeWitt, Macon and Piatt Counties.