Birdland is cold and clear today, but temps will rise to just above freezing soon, and then I'll walk over to my uncle's house to deliver some mail that ended up in my box by mistake. The sky is a crystalline blue, from east to west, with nary a cloud. Does the lack of cloud cover make it colder? I don't know, but I imagine a nice blanket of clouds would keep some of the warmth in. Still, the psychological effect of sunshine is powerful. I always feel warmer with the sun on my face no matter what the thermometer says, and I look forward to my walk. The dogs will enjoy it, and then sleep at my feet for the afternoon as I work at my little desk.
Last night was also cloudless, and I stepped out the kitchen door just after dusk to feed the dogs and cat and shut up the chicken coop—and gasped. The full moon, a perfectly round, shining disc, had just cleared the treetops of the piney woods. I was amazed and called Michael down from the kitchen where he was fixing our supper. My husband came down, wiping his hands on a towel, and agreed that it was a stunner, and then ran back up the stairs two at a time to make sure Ursula didn't take advantage of his absence to snatch our meal from the stove.
A few days before we woke to heavy fog, and all the trees silvered with ice. As soon as the sun burned off the fog, they sparkled like sterling. When we took the dogs to Lodge Park, we found that the weight of the ice had broken a large limb from a big old pine. The splintered end was driven into the earth, almost like a new tree standing there—a stark reminder that we can find both beauty and danger in an ice storm.
The January moon reminds me that we are in the heart of winter, but never fear—my favorite holiday is coming up. (Okay, you may notice that my favorite holiday is usually the upcoming one....) February 2! My first-grade teacher told us that if the groundhog sees his shadow, he will be scared and go back into his den, and then we will have SIX MORE WEEKS OF WINTER. (Here, her shoulders drooped, she mugged a face of winter exhaustion.) On the other hand, if the day is cloudy, and she doesn't see her shadow, she will come out and enjoy the day. In that eventuality, we ONLY HAVE SIX WEEKS UNTIL SPRING! (Now jumping for joy and clapping her hands!) For me it was an early lesson in attitude. Of course, it took a while for the first graders to understand what she was saying, and she had to repeat it a bunch of times, emphasizing the "Six Weeks" part until we gradually began to laugh. A friend recently asked if I were happy about upcoming changes in my life which are both exciting and terrifying. I told her that I'd better get happy about it, because I can't change the reality of the situation. "I'm choosing to be happy," I said. And that is why I love Groundhog Day. It is just a marker of how far we've come and what we have to look forward to. And to top it all off, the light is coming back, and I shut the door on the chicken coop a little later each day. And returning light means returning egg production. So many reasons to welcome the spring!
So for the next six or so weeks, I intend to enjoy the gifts of winter: the bright snow cover when we get it, the sparkling ice on the trees, the smell of woodsmoke and the warmth of the fire, the three-toed footprints in the snow of my chickens and turkeys, quiet walks in our woods winding through the winter-naked trees, bundling up in sweaters and scarves even at my desk, and warm mittens and hats when I go out. And one by one, I will say goodbye to these gifts and welcome the gifts of the spring.
Welcome Beauty; Appreciate Peace; Blessed Be
