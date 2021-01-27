In Birdland the sun shines through the bright chill morning. I was going to keep the chickens in the coop until after noon, so they could take advantage of the warmest part of the day, but my husband didn’t get the memo. (Okay, so I forgot to send him the memo...) Michael opened the coop already, so that when I glanced over my shoulder during a break from my typing, I saw the turkeys parading past the window like they were on display. One by one, they hopped up onto the porch, probably to peer into the glass of the front door.
Some mornings I have trouble coming up with new words to send out into the world. I look out the window, and it’s the same picture I’ve seen every morning for over thirty years—or is it? The same view echoes with constant daily changes. My semester has already begun, and normally I have a lot of review in the second semester, because normally I have very few of the same students. But in this new class, students are automatically enrolled with the same teacher for the second semester. When I discovered that (just a few days before classes started!) I had to think fast: What concepts are the most important for review? What ideas are complex enough that encountering them again will encourage a deeper understanding the second time around? I did find some, and I told my students that just like the seasons come around in the same order every year, and for the most part, the same flowers bloom here in the spring, I still, after all these years, discover something new every year, like the tiny pink flowers that blossomed from what seemed to be crabgrass. I looked up the flower and it is appropriately named “Pink” (though not for the color, but for the “pinked” petals). I saw it first on my dog walk down the road with Gayle, and then in my own yard the very next day. It has probably bloomed all these forty years, right under my nose, but I just was too full of other ideas to notice. it. I tell my students it’s the same for them when I review ideas in class. They are used to my long-winded comparisons that usually involve chickens or flowers or goats, and they patiently listen.
My semester takes on an oblong shape, as usual—working at home, then driving to town for online class (the internet is much faster in my office). It is the same dance, only slower, and my circle of partners is much smaller. These days it’s a dance for two. I feel lucky to be able to work at home most of the time, but I’ll be happy when it’s our turn for the vaccine. I hope we just have to hold on for a little while longer. When most of us get vaccinated, I imagine our community as a flower opening slowly, petal by petal, as society reblooms. Until that happens, I will pour hope into our community for safety, especially for our essential workers who have less choice about who they encounter in their workday (our son, Dylan being one). Let’s mask up with gratitude for keeping them safe.
One highlight of my quiet day is my walk to the mailbox where I encounter two of my favorite things: the daily mail and the snowman our young neighbor made. I stop and say hello before opening my box, but these days my snow-neighbor is looking a little peaked. Last week his eyes rolled out, and his nose lay at his—well, he doesn’t have feet, but his nose was in front of him. I saw that later he had miraculously healed and could see and smell again. But now he is looking quite emaciated, and I fear it is getting time to say goodbye. May the circle be unbroken: maybe he’ll visit again next year.
Dance in Beauty; Echo Peace; Blessed Be
