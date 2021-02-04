To the editor:
On Feb. 8 we will again witness an impeachment trial in the Senate of Donald Trump and true moral courage on display and a lack of it.
Moral courage can be defined as the strength of character that it takes to stand up for and do what is right when others encourage/pressure you to do what is wrong. Or when it is in your personal best interest to do what is wrong!
How does someone determine what is right and what is wrong in this situation? The President (and all senators) swear an oath to uphold the Constitution of the United States, to protect and defend our nation from all enemies, domestic and foreign.
There are two questions to be addressed.
1. Is it morally and legally right for the President to incite a riot—to encourage with fiery speech a mob to commit acts of violence against people and/or property?
2. Is there a difference between a direct command (kill a specific person) and the indirect encouragement to “take them down” or “don’t let them win”?
This is not a free speech question. President Trump had a right to say what he said. The question is: Was he morally and legally right to say it?
Claiming he didn’t mean for anyone to get killed is no excuse. He is a smart man, or so he tells us, and he (and other inciters that fired up the crowd) should have known that words have consequences.
Moral questions are never simple questions but they must be addressed if we chose to be a nation governed by the rule of law as opposed to rule by mob violence.
Holding inciters (and one’s self) accountable for words and actions takes moral courage. We will see which senators have it and which don’t!
Susan Humphreys
Monticello