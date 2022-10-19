Mary Lucille Hays teaches writing at UIUC and Zhejiang University in Haining, China.
I hear that the autumn is beautiful in Birdland. Michael says that the colors of the political signs and the trees and the Halloween decorations in White Heath are lovely.
Sometimes I wish I were home from China with my husband. Okay, every day at some point I wish I were home.
But not yesterday, when I circled the campus on one of the Haining city bikes, I was happy to be here. We have had a sudden weather change. It went from steamy to rainy to steamy again, but then a cool front came in and washed us in a lovely breeze even while the sun shone.
I started my ride near the RC (Residential College) where I live. The bikes are lined up in lots and we wave our city card over the QR code. The bike will say something in Chinese that I don’t understand, and then maybe the lock will spring open. If it doesn’t, I just go down the line until I find a bike that likes my card.
The bikes are all the same: blue with a basket in front that just fits my backpack. I hop on and ride past the library and clock tower, a white obelisk with a spiked roof.
With my windows open to the new coolness, I can hear it chiming on the hour. I pass “the village,” two rows of conjoined buildings with high, peaked roofs that house coffee shops, our fruit store where the students go for dessert after eating at the canteen, a hair salon, a computer store, and other shops.
The fountain set in the cobblestone courtyard splashes. The tall footbridge across the lake beckons, but I think I’ll save the steep ride over it for another day.
I pass the canteen where students and teachers are spilling out after dinner. One thing I really love about this campus is how intimate it is.
All day long I’m saying hello to students or colleagues. At home, of course, I see my colleagues in the hallways of the English Building, but I rarely see my own students outside of the classroom.
Here I can’t walk across campus without seeing two or three of my past or present students.
I turn left, going out of my way to cross the flower quad. Right now, the roses are blooming, but I remember the beds and beds of tulips in the spring, then coreopsis as the summer approached.
The sidewalk makes a clock clock, clock sound as I ride over the bricks. I pass my office, on the fifth floor of a tall row of attached brick buildings with peaked roofs. Today, I’m just out to enjoy the weather. Biking takes me back to childhood, when riding a bike felt like I was flying.
In fact, in all of my flying dreams I would soar above rooftops by peddling like I was treading air. Now it occurs to me that I was just riding an invisible bicycle up to the treetops. Today, the air feels refreshing, like water I’m swimming.
I come to the South Gate, our main entrance to campus. It is big and imposing, with three stone arches and security guards to check our IDs when we come in. I’m not prepared to go off campus, so I ride along a sidewalk that edges a small river. Benches are placed at intervals to take in the view. A white crane stands silently in the water, and I think about stopping at a bench for a while, but before I can, the bird spreads its wings and quietly lifts off from the water and flies north. I continue my ride along the riverside until I get to a bamboo grove on either side of the path.
The bamboo arches almost entirely over my head. It feels like a secret passageway. I want to remember this sheltered path for when it’s very hot. I think it would be cooler in the shade of the bamboo.
When I come out suddenly into the sunshine, I am at another gate, so I turn back east and follow the road until I get to the lake. Now I’m back in the “town square,” and I decide to extend my ride to the compost site. There I find two students busy shoveling compost into a bag to carry over to a new garden bed someone has carved out of the turf. I can’t resist putting my hands into the rich humus.
Next to our compost is a pile of grey clods, like rubble. It looks dry and sterile next to the soil they are building out of kitchen scraps, coffee grounds, and hard work. One student exclaims as the shovel unearths some grubs as large as my thumb. I (perhaps unwisely) touch one, and it wriggles. I take a picture of it. It is getting time for my dinner, so I bid the student goodbye and pedal back to the canteen where I park my bike and lock it. I think I’ll take a ride like this every day.
Ride in Beauty; Cycle in Peace; Blessed Be
Mary Lucille Hays teaches writing at UIUC and Zhejiang University in Haining, China. You can see pictures about this week’s post on Instagram @BirdlandLetters. Mary can be reached at letterfrombirdland@gmail.com or via snail mail care of the Journal Republican, 118 E. Washington St., Monticello, IL 61856.