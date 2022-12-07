Mary Lucille Hays teaches writing at UIUC and Zhejiang University in Haining, China.
It’s a misty day on my Chinese campus. It’s definitely not a “mountain day.”
On clear days I can see a mountain in the distance, but when it’s shrouded in mist or smog, you would never know it was there. I first discovered it when I was on campus a year ago, and it was at least two weeks into my daily visit to my office before I noticed that I had a room with a view.
Imagine my disappointment when returning a few months ago to find a skyscraper in construction, blocking my beautiful occasional view. I can only see the north side of the mountain, the south side being blocked. Today the skyscraper is still not finished, but I can only see the bottom floors, the top shrouded by mist. But the mist, like yesterday’s rain, and the big snowflakes the day before, scrubs the air, so I’m happy. My weather app directed me to “enjoy my outdoor activities,” and I plan to.
A few weeks ago, I was lucky enough to be included in the Teachers’ Union trip to Xitang, an ancient river town. In the morning we boarded the bus. I sat with my friend, Sadia, and met her friend, who is a soil scientist.
I told him that the first time I heard the term “soil scientist,” was as an undergraduate. A friend of mine aspired to be one, and he told me that soil is an organism. “Exactly,” smiled my new friend, and then I babbled on and on about my love of compost and my pride in the compost plots our students here are building, about the richness of the new soil they are creating.
I told him about our compost piles at home and he said he’d like to come to Illinois and visit our farm. I told him I would be honored if he would visit us there.
It was a long ride on the bus, but the tour guide talked the whole way. Of course, he was speaking Chinese, so I just knitted and looked out the window for most of the trip. I am taking a Chinese class, but my conversational skills are limited. Whenever I see one of my students on campus, I stop them and then ask in my halting Chinese: “你是我的学生吗” (Are you my student?) And they smile and answer (usually, but not always, in English) Yes!
And then they compliment me on my pronunciation or grammar, even though I know I’m not saying the words right. Oh, it’s a fun game, and maybe next week I will learn a new sentence. But it will be years before I can follow a lecture.
The town itself is built around a system of waterways, and luckily, we had a sunny day to explore. The first few hours we followed the tour guide and I learned to walk quickly so I wouldn’t lose the group in the narrow, winding walkways. I couldn’t understand the Chinese lectures, but there was plenty so see anyway. Our tickets got us into several museums, like an old button factory. The cast iron machinery stood silent and still, but oyster shells with holes punched out lay on the wooden tray of one machine showing how button blanks are made; another showed the drilling process, with holes cut into some polished buttons.
We toured old estates of wealthy families and saw the walled gardens where my Chinese colleague told me the women lived their entire lives. She said they go out of the garden three times: at birth, to be married, and then when they die. The estate also had public gardens where the men of the family could entertain guests.
Xitang boasts 104 bridges, and we went over many of them. “Up and down, up and down,” sighed one of my colleagues as we climbed over one after another arched bridge on our way back to the bus. “I’m from the north of China, and we don’t have so many arches.”
But I don’t think she really minded it. On the rivers and canals were many wooden boats: for tourists and for fishing. One type of long wooden boat had a canopy to shade the passengers while the captain stood in the stern maneuvering what seemed to be both rudder and oar. He would step forward and give a twisting pull, and the boat would rock gently and glide forward with each pull.
We ate lunch together in the upper floor of a restaurant with big round tables, a glass lazy Susan sending the dishes around to us as we filled our little plates and bowls again and again, with morsels from first one dish, then another. We toasted with little glasses of hot water. I don’t know what I was toasting, but it was such a delight to be surrounded by friendly, laughing colleagues. I’m very grateful to them for including me in the trip as a guest, even though I might butcher the simplest Chinese sentence. I’m very grateful for this lovely glimpse of China.
Travel in Beauty; Journey in Peace; Blessed Be
