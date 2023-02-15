Mary Lucille Hays teaches writing at UIUC and at Zhejiang University in Haining, China
A damp wind blows through Birdland, and mutton-grey clouds roll across the sky from West to East.
From the kitchen window I saw a limb fall off the Maple near the driveway. Actually, I didn’t see it fall, but I saw it bounce once on the ground and break into pieces. Luckily no one was beneath, and the cars were in the garage. But it makes me want to stay in on this blusterous day.
It’s a warm wind, so I opened the coop this morning, but chickens don’t even like warm wind. When I went downstairs to feed the cat, I found the smallest hens huddled against the basement window in the shelter of the boxwood hedge.
The winter has already left a litter of branches and limbs in the yard, and this wind will add to it. One of my outside chores is to collect the deadwood to pile on my future garden bed. Inspired my friend, Brian, the amazing gardener, I’m trying hugelkulture, a German method of planting in small hills built over piles of wood. The idea is that the wood slowly rots, leaving nutrient-rich humous, which also holds moisture. One video I watched said you don’t even need to irrigate these beds. Try www.richsoil.com/hugelkultur/ to learn more.
This new Hugelkulture bed will be my second raised bed modelled on the flowerbeds on my campus in China. They are irregular mounds with a distinct pattern. Each one might have a large standing stone near the center and a small tree and a shrub. Surrounding these are perennials and annuals border the outside. I don’t know if this is traditional Chinese gardening, or simply the way our campus plants beds, but I love how they look.
My first one, planted a few summers ago, doesn’t have a heart of wood inside the mound. I learned about hugelkulture later. Impatient to build the first bed, I hired someone to dump topsoil in my yard and planted the resulting hill—an apple tree and a small bush, perennial and annual flowers in front, tomatoes, zucchini, onions, and corn in the back.
I had to weave a fence of bamboo to discourage the chickens. They can still fly over the fence, but I think it helps, and it looks regal too, like a crown or like the flowerbed is in a basket.
The second bed I hope to plant this summer and am still building my wood hill. I’ve thrown in some broken flowerpots, hoping that the terracotta will also hold water. I’ve claimed next spring’s compost to mulch my new bed. (I had to call dibs before Michael used the compost for another project. My husband usually beats me to the pile for his own projects, but not this time.)
When the wind stops, I’ll walk back and forth, back and forth across the yard, carrying sticks and branches for my pile. There will be a ready supply when this wind dies down. Then I’ll go back to my other task—pruning the trees in the corner meadow. This is the first year that we can easily see the progress on my pollarded trees. My goal is to prune the trees (mostly mulberry, but a few sycamores and redbuds), keeping them short so they don’t shade out the meadow.
I envision a patch of prairie punctuated by trees with round crowns, no taller than seven feet (which is about as high as I can reach with my long-handled clippers). Imagine a Dr. Seuss forest of Truffula trees not-quite-shading a meadow of asters, goldenrod, and sunflowers. I’ve got about half of my trees trimmed, and this weekend we’ll fire up the old John Deere and mow the thicket of silver maples that comes up each year. We need to cut these down before my meadow plants start coming up, or it will be too late to mow, and I’ll have to cut hundreds of saplings by hand.
It’s cozy here at my desk, the light on against the overcast day, typing on my computer. The wind rattles the windows and occasionally knocks, startling the dogs from their slumber. Then they go back to their deep breathing. The trees are dancing with the gusts, and the clouds scoot across the sky like they have somewhere else to be.
Blow in Beauty; Rage in Peace; Blessed Be.
