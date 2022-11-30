Mary Lucille Hays teaches writing at UIUC and Zhejiang University in Haining, China.
Thanksgiving in China is just another Thursday.
And for me, Thursday is one of my big teaching days: morning and afternoon classes, office hours, grading, grading, grading. And I do admit that I was feeling a little homesick. Two of our sons and their partners would gather in Chicago, and I took some comfort knowing that I would video chat with them. Michael had planned to drive up with birthday presents (November is a big birthday month in our family), so imagine my chagrin when I called him on his Thursday morning to find he was under the weather.
Whether it was a reaction to the shot he’d just had, or something contagious, he decided wisely to stay home and in bed. My video chat with the boys was tinged with sadness, for him, for my own homesickness. But it was still good to see them together.
I had smelled this homesickness coming in my craving for the scent of sage and rosemary of holiday cooking, so I thought ahead and planned a Friendsgiving feast. I only have room for three guests at my table. I invited Tim, an expat like me; Maria from Pakistan; and Ian from Indonesia.
My little oven is too small to accommodate a turkey (even if I could find one here in China) and so I decided to bike to the Bravo about 20 minutes away and buy a whole chicken. It was my first time to visit the meat counter, and I wasn’t sure what to do. I pointed to a nice, plump bird, but when the butcher held it aloft, I could see it was a duck. (Its head and feet were folded under in the case.) It was too big for my oven, so I said no, and pointed down the case at what was surely a chicken. It was. She asked me some questions, which I answered in the affirmative though I wasn’t sure what she was saying. I think she was just making sure I really wanted it. And she carried it to the scale to weigh.
Its head and feet were also attached, but I have butchered my own chickens, so I wasn’t worried about that. But somewhere between the scale and wrapping it, I remembered that the only knife I had at home was a paring knife. To prepare this chicken to cook I would need to buy a butcher knife, and I changed my mind.
“Bù Bù Bù Bù !” I said, and she turned back towards me, a little startled.
I waved my hand and said in English. “I’m sorry. I’m sorry. Never mind.” I circled back to the vegetables and looked again for a zucchini, the only ingredient that I still needed for my ratatouille, which I had promised Maria after telling her it was my favorite dish to make during the summer garden harvest. I still didn’t find it, though I picked up a few small cucumbers, maybe for a fresh salad dish, maybe to cut into the ratatouille.
I gathered my courage and returned to the meat counter. This time I found some skinless chicken breasts and asked for 3. The butcher wasn’t even mad at me. She just made sure I wasn’t going to back out again, and then bagged them for me. I biked home with my purchases in the basket and dropped them off to my fridge before heading to the office to grade more papers. In the evening I made a crust for the pie.
I took off a little early on Friday and made the ratatouille and the pie.
Tim had found me a can of pumpkin online. (It was processed in Keene, NH, and I felt a little guilty about being responsible for the little can’s trip around the world.) He also contributed to the feast pumpkin pie spice and what I think of as Thanksgiving herbs (Sage, Rosemary, and Thyme, plus a restaurant sized shaker of black pepper). I had found butter and whipping cream at the supermarket.
But I found that the butter didn’t behave the same as the butter from home, and the crust was tasty, but tough.
Oh, I had fun with the planning. I printed up Thanksgiving placemats and drew some leaves on paper for my sister’s family ritual. Maria came early to help, and we set the table. But soon the other guests arrived, each bringing a few contributions: snacks, oranges, juice, tiny chocolates. Before the feast we wrote on the back of the leaves what we were thankful for and put it in a little basket. While we ate, we passed the basket around so each of us could read one of the leaves, and the others would try to guess whose leaf it was. We each had a lot to be grateful for, but in that moment, I was most grateful for these friendships while I was far from home.
Walk in Beauty; Work in Peace; Blessed Be
