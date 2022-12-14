Mary Lucille Hays teaches writing at UIUC and at Zhejiang University in Haining, China.
It’s a misty morning on my Chinese campus. My city card won’t open the lock on the first bike I try. Instead the bike says something in Chinese.
I don’t understand, but the security guard comes and tells me something else in Chinese. I don’t understand that either, but he is smiling, and I imagine he is saying that I should try another bike. I nod and thank him in English (English is still my reflexive language even though I know how to say “thank you” in Chinese) and walk to the next rack and try another. The lock snaps open, and I am on my way.
Tiny droplets of mist hit me in the face as I glide through the campus, freshening my ride. Yesterday I saw a meme touting the benefits of a walkable city. It said that when we don’t have to drive, our health is better and our attitude is better.
The air is cleaner and our blood pressure is lower. Our campus is a little city, and I love being able to hop on any bike and get to my office in five minutes. Cars on our roads are few and far between, but I still ride on the roadless pavement when I can, and look both ways when I ride in the street. On the weekends, when the students exit campus en masse and ride bikes to the train station a few blocks from our campus gate, I may have to walk three quarters of my way to my office before I find a bike. Here I dream about a walkable, bikable city at home. When I go outside (Here we say we’re going outside when we leave the campus through one of the gates and have to show our blue code to get back in) there are plenty of cars, sure, but there are also wide bike lanes protected by a curb, and, often trees. We have bicycle shaped traffic lights, telling us when it’s safe to cross a busy intersection.
It gives you a feeling of safety, and even a little privacy as you ride .At home, the Boneyard Creek path where I walk from my car parked downtown to my campus office is a great start. It’s a quiet walking or biking path tucked between buildings like a tree-lined alley. But I wish I could bike safely all the way across town as I do here when I want to go to my favorite supermarket. Maybe someday.
Biking to work makes me feel young and free. Racing across campus, my skirts blowing in the wind, I feel like I’m flying. I feel a kind of nostalgic innocence. Social interactions have the same kind of purity. Boys walk to the canteen in clumps of two or three, arms draped over another’s shoulder. Girls walk arm in arm or hand in hand on the way to class.
Couples walk entwined trying to both stay dry under one umbrella. We have an umbrella borrowing system at the entrance of each building. Racks of nobody’s umbrellas stand ready to be used. A sign says, “If you leave your umbrella here, it will be TAKEN.” If you don’t want to lend your umbrella to the world, just leave it in a different rack, or dripping upside down outside the door. Nobody will take those.
But often people will just offer you their umbrella. Last week when I was leaving the canteen in a light rain, caught without my umbrella, my student ran after me offering hers. She said she could share her friend’s umbrella. I could give hers back in class in a few days.
When I walk into the canteen for a meal, I might sit at a table alone for awhile, scrolling happily through my phone (it’s my connection to friends and family at home) until someone shows up and sets their tray on my table. Or if I see friends already seated I will join them if there’s room. Last night after dinner with Maria, and Lijing, we all left together. Lijing suddenly linked her arm with mine and we were walking together, smiling and chatting like some of those Chinese students. When we got to the little campus store, she said she was going in and we said our goodbyes, and Maria said, “I will drop you.” (Sometimes I think she worries I might get lost on the way to my RC—residential college.)
I said, “Maybe I will drop you for once,” though her RC is further than mine. She laughed and said, “You dropped me once, remember?’ And then I remembered walking her to her class in the rain, and then turning to cross the courtyard for home.
Bike in Beauty; Share in Peace; Blessed Be.
Mary Lucille Hays teaches writing at UIUC and at Zhejiang University in Haining, China. If you’re missing your weekly dose of Birdland Letters in the News Gazette, you can still read them every week in the Piatt County Journal Republican. Consider subscribing to support your small town newspaper. You can see photos of her travels on Instagram @BirdlandLetters. Mary can be reached at letterfrombirdland@gmail.com or via snail mail care of the Journal Republican, 118 E. Washington St., Monticello, IL 81856.