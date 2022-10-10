Mary Lucille Hays teaches writing at UIUC and at Zhejiang University in Haining, China.
I’m in the lovely university library.
For the last few days I’ve been coming to the third floor to work on the nice computers. It’s quiet here, and the screen is large and the keyboards quiet.
I could sit here all day. I’m here trying to solve a big problem. Why can’t I log into my presentation account? My life on campus so far has been trying to solve a series of problems, and it helps if I can find ways to gamify them.
They are not problems, but puzzles I need to solve to make my time here productive and successful. I’ve already solved many of them (with a little—well, a LOT—of help from my friends): how to get my green code proving my most recent covid test was negative, so I can enter public places; how to enter a US based bankcard on my AliPay, so I can use my phone to pay when they won’t take cash; how to use my city card to rent a bike so I can ride to my office in five minutes instead of walk in fifteen.
I still have some problems ahead of me: when will the fruit store reopen, so I can get a lemon for my tea; how to get a new power cord for my laptop, so I can prepare for classes in my office; how to retrieve my blue code, so I can leave and re-enter campus (I’m getting help with these, but everyone has left campus for National Holiday.
These two will be quickly resolved when my friends return.); how to vote from China. (I’ve completed the first step already. Thank you Piatt County Clerk for helping me find the correct web page!); how to catch the mosquito that is still in my apartment two days after I left the screen open; how to mail a letter.
Last time I was here, I spent $45 to send a letter to my folks via a commercial parcel carrier. I’m going to try to figure out how to mail a letter with a simple stamp this time.
Thinking of these as puzzles rather than problems really helps. I can imagine my avatar (maybe a tiny Mary holding her favorite chicken under one arm the other arm extended in a triumphant fist?) jumping up after completing each successful step.
Sometimes persistence helps. Last time I was here I tried to rent a bike, but my card would not make it unlock. My friend, Tim, showed me that it was not my card that was the problem, but the bike. I just needed to keep trying other bikes until one worked. I find that often my phone won’t allow me to call home, but if I keep trying, the connection will be made.
Now, I’ve finished at the library and coming back from lunch. The fruit store is open! I couldn’t find a lemon, but bought two fruits that look like green oranges.
I can still pay in cash in the fruit store, but since I didn’t have small change, they just charged me five yuan instead of five and a little more. It seems they don’t like to deal with the small coins here. I carried my fruit home and cut it open.
Yes, it is an orange for sure. I squeezed a quarter of it into my iced tea. Delicious.
Wander in Beauty; Roam in Peace; Blessed Be.
Mary Lucille Hays teaches writing at UIUC and at Zhejiang University in Haining, China. If you’re missing your weekly dose of Birdland Letters in the News Gazette, you can still read them every week in the Piatt County Journal Republican. Consider subscribing to support your small town newspaper. You can see photos of her travels on Instagram @BirdlandLetters. Mary can be reached via snail mail care of the Journal Republican, 118 E. Washington St., Monticello, IL 81856.