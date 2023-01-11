Mary Lucille Hays teaches writing at UIUC and at Zhejiang University in Haining, China.
It’s good to be home in Birdland. The house is quiet for now. Ellis, our youngest is sleeping in his old bed.
He’s come for a few days to visit while I’m home from China. I sit in the living room checking email and figuring final grades. Soon, Michael wakes up and I join him in the kitchen for coffee. We stand at the window and look out into the yard. The sky is muffled in grey and it’s just starting to snow, coming down at a long angle from the southwest. Snow sticks to the deeply ridged bark of the hackberries right outside our window and gathers on the tops of the branches.
Over by my flower path, the skeletal remains of the White Heath Asters collect little heads of snow, bringing back the ghosts of the delicate flowers they once were for a second blooming. The Black Eyed Susans also collect white heads. We leave the flowers standing after they dry. I used to cut them at the end of the season until one day when I didn’t get to it in time and saw a flock of goldfinches feeding on the seeds. Now I leave them until spring to feed the birds and spread the seeds.
It’s been wonderful to have our boy home. It’s a working visit for both of us. He holes up in his room with his computer by day, while I grade final projects in the living room. But it’s nice to pop my head in to see if he’s ready for lunch, or what he wants for dinner.
I probably bug him too much, asking him to admire the loaf of bread I just baked, but he’s good natured about it and joins me in the kitchen to watch thick slabs of butter melt on our warm slices. We take a little break and then go back to our computers. In the evenings we play scrabble, and I don’t let him win anymore.
Soon, I’ll drive him up to the airport and send him back to the West Coast, but for now it’s comforting to have his physical presence.
The snow has stopped and the sun is somehow burning through the clouds. We still can’t see it; it’s more like light diffusing through layers of gauze. Time to go out and check on the chickens. The snow has mostly melted, seeping into the ground. The turkey hen is nesting in her basket on top of the little coop. I will soon need to pull the basket down and assess the situation.
I think she has gathered only a few of her own eggs, but I’m pretty sure there were some chicken eggs in there with her, and yesterday, I saw one of the little serama hens sitting up on her back. There may even be some new eggs alongside hers. Since turkeys incubate a week longer than chickens do, the danger is that if the chicken eggs hatch first, she may give up on her own eggs.
I’ll take all the chickens’ eggs out and put them in the incubator. If they do hatch, Michael will have a lot of new chicks to take care of, since I’ll be back in China before they are feathered out. But the turkey will care for her own babies.
And now blue is breaking out in the southern sky. I don’t know whether to hope for more snow or for warmer weather, probably more snow, since the warm front can bring storms like it did yesterday. Either way, I think for our afternoon break I will suggest a walk with the dogs, whether down the road or over at Lodge Park, a walk would do us all good. It’s a peaceful way to spend Ellis’ last day at home. The dogs will enjoy it and we will too.
Walk in Beauty; Work in Peace; Blessed Be.
Mary Lucille Hays teaches writing at UIUC and at Zhejiang University in Haining, China. If you’re missing your weekly dose of Birdland Letters in the News Gazette, you can still read them every week in the Piatt County Journal Republican. Consider subscribing to support your small town newspaper. You can see photos of her travels on Instagram @BirdlandLetters. Mary can be reached at letterfrombirdland@gmail.com or via snail mail care of the Journal Republican, 118 E. Washington St., Monticello, IL 81856.