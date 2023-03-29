Mary Lucille Hays teaches writing at UIUC and at Zhejiang University in Haining, China.
When I was six or seven or eight, Aunt Jane, my father’s second sister taught me to knit and crochet.
I remember my first project: that scarf was a wild, trapezoidal strip in multiple colors, each row mysteriously increasing. The tension was all over the place, some rows so loose a fish could swim through the holes, others reflected the tension of little fingers straining to get the stitch right.
They say you should keep your first knitting project so you can have a record of your progress. I didn’t, but that ugly scarf is till right here in my memory so many decades later. Then she taught me to crochet granny squares, which was much more successful.
But it was my father’s first sister, Aunt Anna Mary, who gifted me a hefty bag full of yarn scraps of all colors and textures. Some of it was tangled in a great knot that I spent hours unweaving and winding into balls.
I think she was just ridding out her crafting supplies, but I felt like she had given me a great treasure. I prided myself on rescuing all these balls of yard, sort of a reverse Rumpelstiltskin story, unspinning a great nest of tangled fibers into gold. My parents thought I was crazy, but all these colors were perfect for making granny squares.
Aunt Anna Mary was the oldest girl, my father’s first little sister. She was funny and independent. When I was a little bit older, she lived alone in an elegant apartment next to Lincoln Square in Urbana, a Tudor style building, and when I was a teen, she invited me to spend a weekend with her.
I felt so special when we went out to breakfast with her girlfriends, and I got to listen in to their jokes and gossip and problems, but mostly to their laughter. I felt like I was one of them, college girls cutting loose on the weekend. Or maybe it was after college, and they were at their first professional jobs.
I was the one who made Aunt Anna Mary an Aunt, and we were both named for her mother—my first name, her middle name. But it wasn’t really her middle name. I never heard anyone call her Anna. Although she spelled it as two names, when we say it, it is all run together in one word: Annamary.
When my grandmother was living, Sundays were a family day, everyone coming out to the farm to visit. Aunt Anna Mary, as the eldest daughter, sort of took care of everyone, took care of the family. Surely not every Sunday, but certainly on holidays, someone always took a family photo in the yard, weather permitting—my grandmother surrounded by her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Each of these photos is a time capsule, documenting our expanding family.
Anna Mary was a CPA, and worked many years for the University of Illinois, her alma mater. After she retired, or maybe even before, she volunteered to help elders with their taxes, spending long hours at the library, going over receipts and forms.
But she was always into crafts. I don’t remember her knitting or crocheting after she gifted me the yarn, but she painted and quilted. Everyone in the family has something that Aunt Anna Mary made—quilts or mason jars painted in flowers or gourds painted as Santa Claus. I remember once at Grandma’s house she had brought a wall hanging: a rooster standing on the back of a cat who stood on a dog who stood atop a donkey all done in applique and quilted.
I was the one who guessed (it was obvious) The Bremen Town Musicians, and I got to take it home.
Now my beloved aunt has joined her sister and brother and parents. I’ll think of her whenever I sew or do my taxes, or whenever my yarn gets tangled, or whenever I tell the Bremen Town Musicians story to a child, or whenever I walk up the hill to spend a little quiet time with the ancestors.
Untangle Beauty; Quilt Peace; Blessed Be.
Mary Lucille Hays teaches writing at UIUC and at Zhejiang University in Haining, China. If you’re missing your weekly dose of Birdland Letters in the News Gazette, you can still read them every week in the Piatt County Journal Republican. Consider subscribing to support your small town newspaper. You can see photos of her travels on Instagram @BirdlandLetters. Mary can be reached at letterfrombirdland@gmail.com or via snail mail care of the Journal Republican, 118 E. Washington St., Monticello, IL 81856.