Mary Lucille Hays teaches writing at UIUC and at Zhejiang University in Haining, China.
In my Chinese campus I’ve been getting up before the sun. I think I’m still a little jet-lagged, but I like the early morning quiet.
It’s Saturday, and the canteen won’t open until seven, so I load my laundry and check in to my class page, answering questions on the discussion board that came in the wee hours.
My students seem to be nocturnal. When the sun finally rises, I see it’s a foggy/smoggy day. From my ninth-floor apartment, I can see the city outside the campus walls, but the smog muffles detail, so it looks like a cut-out cityscape from a shadow play in grey tones.
Yesterday, I found some stems of succulents that had been knocked off from a planter outside my RC (my residential college). I took them home and set them in water on my windowsill, hoping they will root. Two curious pigeons came over to see the new greenery. We looked at each other for a long moment through the gauze curtain.
I turned away to pull my laundry out of the machine to hang on the laundry porch. When I turned back, they were gone.
It’s 38 degrees this morning—a little colder than yesterday, and damp. I imagine I’ll get scolded again for not dressing warmly enough. Yesterday, my friends in the business office asked me if I weren’t cold. They were wearing down jackets at their desks. I told them, “I’m from Illinois. This is sweater weather.” And we laughed together.
A few nights ago, I went into town with a former student. He wanted me to try some very local Haining food.
We took a taxi downtown. The restaurant was filled with good smells, and a faint whiff of cigarette smoke. I am old enough to remember when restaurants at home had smoking sections, so it was both disorienting and nostalgic for me.
We sat in a wide booth. Each place at the table held a shrink-wrapped set of nested dishes: a small plate, a bowl, chopsticks, and a little glass. I had forgotten about the shrink wrap, but every restaurant I’ve been to wraps their place settings, even has the same pattern of dishes. Is it a holdover from COVID times, like the phone app menus? I broke the seal and set out my dishes in front of me.
My student quizzed me on what I like, what I’d like to try, and then he ordered on his phone. Soon a woman brought a silver pot of hot water and a burner to keep our food warm when it arrived.
I poured hot water into my tiny glass and let it cool before I sipped. We decided on a dish of shrimp, frog, chicken feet, tofu, and vegetables. Also, a seaweed salad, which was delicious—a hint of vinegar and sesame. When she brought our food in a big bowl to share, she lit a blue cube in our burner and set the bowl on top. I used my chopsticks to pull out a piece of frog. My student warned me about the bones, but the meat was very tender. I had promised to try the chicken feet, but I discovered I don’t care for them.
Luckily, I happened to know they were my student’s favorite, so I generously told him to help himself to all the rest of those. Last semester, I grew to love the deep-fried shrimp with the shell still on that they serve in our canteen. I was skeptical about he shells, but they don’t bother me.
Deep fried, they crunch like chips. These shrimps were not deep fried, but my student assured me I could either peel them or just eat them that way, shell and all. They were not quite as pleasantly crunchy as the deep-fried shrimps I eat for lunch, but the shells didn’t bother me much. He told me not to eat the heads. “That part is not good for your health,” he said, and I believed him.
It’s good to be back in the classroom with my dear students. I am falling into my old pattern of biking back and forth between my office and home. Spring flowers are coming. Little plum trees bloom on a hill.
I stuck my nose into the cluster of deep purple blooms. The smell was warm and fresh all at once. If I could distill the scent, it would make the sweetest elixir. I’m sure it could help me sleep and dream good dreams of home.
Wake in Beauty; Dream in Peace; Blessed Be
Mary Lucille Hays teaches writing at UIUC and at Zhejiang University in Haining, China. If you’re missing your weekly dose of Birdland Letters in the News Gazette, you can still read them every week in the Piatt County Journal Republican. Consider subscribing to support your small town newspaper. You can see photos of her travels on Instagram @BirdlandLetters. Mary can be reached at letterfrombirdland@gmail.com or via snail mail care of the Journal Republican, 118 E. Washington St., Monticello, IL 81856.