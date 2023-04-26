Mary Lucille Hays teaches writing at UIUC and at Zhejiang University in Haining, China.
In my Chinese campus we have regressed to early spring weather: cool, misty, even rainy today, when I left my office for lunch and had to ride one-handed on my bike holding my umbrella.
My ride takes me past the riot of roses on the flower quad, peonies in bloom, some kind of delicate pink flowers that I looked up last year but can’t remember the name now (something like “Pink Ladies?) and golden coreopsis buds just starting to open. But I am thinking of home—specifically the piney woods.
My first memory of the pineys was when I must have been about ten (I remember talking about it in my fourth grade class), and my father brought us out to cut a Christmas tree. It was before my grandparents moved back to the farm, so it was all new to me. I was enchanted.
Later, I learned that it was an overgrown Christmas tree plot, planted by my dad and his siblings to be harvested the year I was born. Sadly, my great-grandfather died that same year, and the trees were left, unharvested, to grow to a height of forty feet or more. Inside, the woods felt like a cathedral to me, the trees planted in rows that made slightly curving aisles in the quiet forest.
Nothing was growing in the understory, which was just a thick cushion of silent brown needles. The lower branches were dead and broken most of the way up, until the top where they were green. I don’t actually remember the cutting, but Dad must have done what we did for thirty years—cut a trunk in faith that the top would give us a nicely shaped Christmas tree.
Usually, the tree would get hung up on other trees, falling only partway down, so we’d have to cut the trunk a little higher after it fell, sometimes making several cuts, before the rest of the tree would crash to the ground. Then we’d top it and drag it out to the road to pull home over the snow.
After my grandparents moved back, we spent many a weekend at the farm, sometimes camping in the woods, sometimes just sleeping over in the living room. I used to sneak across the field to the pines. I’d climb one of the trees on the edge of the pine woods, using the lower branches as a ladder.
Only on the outer edge, were these strong enough to hold a little girl’s weight. I’d sit near the top and feel my tree sway in the wind, looking toward the farmhouse and trying to figure out if anyone could see me from there. They must not have, because I never got scolded for it, like I did for climbing the windmill in the back yard.
Once, when our oldest was three, we spent about a week camping in the pineys, and that was the first time I noticed the terracing, curving tiers following the lines of trees. I later asked my dad about it, and he told me the whole farm was terraced. His grandfather was very interested in soil preservation.
Sadly, after his death, the bankers who managed the farm didn’t care about Payne Heath’s conservation techniques and the terracing was plowed over. I wish now we had a picture of the terraced fields, but I can imagine how the farm looked, curving steps keeping the water from running down the sloping fields and carrying our topsoil down to the Missisippi Delta.
The piney woods abuts the Camp Creek Cemetery, and family lore holds that one of our ancestors, Becky Hart, was something of a healer. People called on her to nurse them through sickness, and when smallpox hit the community, she traveled around, trying to help. She didn’t catch the disease herself but brought it home to her twin babies. They died, and the story goes that because they died of smallpox, they were denied burial in the hallowed ground of the cemetery. (I never did understand the logic, but that is how the story was told to me.) The twins’ father buried them on our side of the fence, before the piney woods were there.
And that is why our family boycotted Camp Creek cemetery for generations, until my grandfather died and wished to be buried there, next to the pines, even though his family is buried up at Deland. His burial broke our family’s objection to these grounds and now he is joined at the top of the hill by his wife and two of his daughters.
I ride my bike through the drizzle back to my office after lunch, enjoying the fragrance of flowers on the rain-washed breeze, but I am thinking of the sharp scent of pines and the darkness of an enchanted grove of trees, my steps cushioned by sixty years of needles beneath my feet.
Rest in Beauty; Sleep in Peace; Blessed Be.
