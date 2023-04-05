Mary Lucille Hays teaches writing at UIUC and at Zhejiang University in Haining, China.
Spring has come chilly and damp to Haining, where my Chinese campus is.
The sky is often grey, and I keep my rain boots and umbrella handy. I like it though. The fresh chill reminds me that in a month I will be wishing for cooler days, while the rain clears the air. The cherries that border the quad outside my office window have reached peak bloom and are now shedding their bright petals, littering the brick sidewalks with pink and white “snow.”
But new spring blossoms come. On my bike ride yesterday, I stopped to examine a grove of small trees with complicated pink blooms. It looked like someone had glued carnations into the branches. A sign hung from one telling me these are oriental cherries.
A few weeks ago my RC (the Residential College where I live—we would call it a dorm at my Illinois university) invited us on an excursion to a farm. I happily signed up, remembering the trip I joined to an ancient water town last semester, and was lucky enough to get a seat on the bus.
It was an interesting place—part garden center, part zoo, part park, with a military school and a public campground tucked in. Our first stop was the garden center where we each got to pot some succulents in a pretty basket. We were under a very large tent which protected us from the drizzle. We sat at tables with boxes of sandy potting soil, some trowels, baskets and five plants each. The instructions were in Chinese, so I just did my best, but soon a helper came around to show me what I was doing wrong.
First, I had chosen the wrong plant to put in the back of the basket. We should choose the tallest one. Next, I needed more soil so that my plants could stand lofty and brave in my basket. Since I couldn’t understand, the helper replanted my succulents.
Finally, she was satisfied, and we used tiny bellows to blow the sand off of the leaves on our plants. I had to admit that my basket was just lovely, with five different succulents, some green, some with a rosy tint.
Next we got the chance to try our hands at candy making, and it was quite a production. We were led to workshop with more tables, this time with a hot plate and bowls of ingredients: pitted red dates, almonds, marshmallows, butter, and milk powder.
There was also something that looked like a hair straightener and some plastic bags. While the butter was melting in the skillet, we pushed the almonds into each date where the pit used to be, then added the marshmallows to the butter. My friend, Li, and I took turns stirring the marshmallow mixture, and by the time we finished with the dates, the marshmallows were melted enough to stir in the milk powder.
We turned off the heat and then stirred the dates into the sticky mixture.
Now came the fun part—pulling out the blobs of taffy surrounding the dates, and rolling them into a ball, and then rolling the balls into more milk power. Next, we assembled the packages—two candies to each little bag (the bags said “You make my heart smile” in English and probably also in Chinese) then sealed each bag with the hair straightener. We assembled plastic boxes and packed the candy into them to take home. It was just like a factory, and my box of treats looks like I bought it in a shop.
Next, we walked around the grounds, and by now the rain had gone. We saw picnic spots with outdoor kitchens complete with fireplaces and big woks. It was maybe a little too chilly and damp because nobody was cooking. We passed a flock of chickens and some very large and very curious rabbits in hutches. In the distance we could see ostriches. Then came the campsites with round, canvas tents on wooden platforms.
The sites were all very close together and strung with twinkle lights. A sign in the distance said “Glamping.” We passed some simple wooden cottages. Another sign said, “Welcome to the Forest Rain Home Stay.”
Later we saw an army tank. Some soldiers were giving a demonstration. There was a young boy, maybe six or seven dressed in camouflage fatigues. The soldiers were showing him what looked like a trench mortar. After a few minutes of coaching, they let him fire a rocket that shot up in a smoky arch and burst in a bright star. And suddenly it was time to go home. I sat in the bus, my basket of succulents perched on my lap, my box of candy tucked into my backpack, and watched China out my window.
Plant Beauty; Establish Peace; Blessed Be.
