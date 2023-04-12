Mary Lucille Hays teaches writing at UIUC and at Zhejiang University in Haining, China.
Dear Good Friend,
Your letter was a nice surprise.
Actually, it was the highlight of my day. And now after working away over half of my Sunday, I decided to knock off early and ride my bike in a big circuit around the campus, go home and do yoga, and now, with one hour until dinner, I’m in the courtyard writing to you. And since I still haven’t figured out how to mail a simple letter home, I will write to you here. Only you and I will realize who my dear, good friend is. (Or maybe you won’t even read the paper this week, and you’ll think I’m neglecting you. So sad!)
The lawn here is wispy—delicate blades like thinning hair on an old’s head (my students call elders “olds,” as in, “we should protect our olds from getting Covid.”) It’s growing tall, though, and I suspect they will cut it soon. Tiny white flowers atop delicate stalks are blooming between the blades, and some of the grass is going to seed. All the quads on campus are crawling with gardeners, kneeling or pushing big machines, and I’m sure they will make their way into our courtyard soon.
A bird is calling, a big-throated trill. The hedge of Indian Azaleas is starting to burst into pink fabulosity. The osmanthus that bloomed so fragrantly last fall now has fruit—dark, olive shaped berries. The sun is shining on my window across the way, but I’m sitting in the shade at a metal table molded to look like wrought iron. It’s not a very good fake. Still, I’m happy to be outside, smelling the breeze, which, after days and days of rain, actually smells good, of grass and some delicate floral scent, and not of smog. The sunny day contrasts with your serious news from home—big storms and rumblings of gunfire and retribution.
I’m to the point of the semester when I count down. Tomorrow means 9 more weeks until I come home, 5 more weeks until Michael arrives. I don’t let myself count it until Monday comes. I’m conferencing with my students this week, which means no class, but somehow more work. These students are earnest, and if I think I’m going to schedule half an hour for twenty-minute conferences to get a little break between, think again, Mary. They will each eat up every minute of that half hour and more. But it’s good to talk with them.
I’m envious of your gardening plans. Stop making me homesick! I want to try your lentil meatballs! I want to go on a road trip! We will have some fun this summer.
Last week in a meeting with my student helpers, I was assuring them that they had done all they could to help one of our students succeed. Now it was up to him. I told them about an English idiom: “You can lead a horse to water, but you can’t make him drink.” I asked if there was a similar saying in Chinese, but nobody could think of one until the end of the meeting, where one suddenly said, “You can never wake up someone who pretends to be sleeping.” I was a little surprised at how the Chinese expression speaks even more about personal responsibility than the English one.
Yes, I’m trying to learn Chinese. I have the best luck with an app. I’m also taking a class, but my Chinese teacher drills us, speaking really quickly. I don’t think she knows I’m deaf, and I’m too shy to tell her now. I don’t think it would make any difference anyway. I just try to get through the hour without crying (which I could not have done in middle school, or even high school). I’m the worst student in the class and she always ends by saying that we have to study, and I know she’s talking to me. But I really don’t have time to study with so many papers to grade, so many students to talk to.
Well, it’s chilly in the shade, so I think I’ll go back in, or at least try to find a little sun. I’ll see you in 10 weeks.
Your friend in China,
Mary
