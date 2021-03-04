Vaccine help is appreciated
Letter to the editor:
The Monticello Community Building board would like to express its appreciation for the many citizens of Piatt County who have received and those who continue scheduling appointments to get the necessary COVID-19 vaccine at the historic Monticello Community Building. This location has been a perfect fit with good attendance and smooth and easy processes.
We appreciate the many people who put this together, plus very special gratitude to Kirby Medical Center staff, the DeWitt/Piatt Bi-County Health Department, Monticello Police and Piatt County Sheriff’s police, Kirby Ambulance, Custodian Christopher Cody and countless volunteers.
We appreciate all who got their shots and for wearing a mask.
Michael R. McHale
Mark P. McHale
Floyd L. Allsop
Monticello Community Building Board of Managers
To the editor:
I am a concerned grandparent in Monticello who is appalled that our state passed a bill recently insuring that by 2025 all public schools in our state will embrace Culturally Responsive Teaching and Leading (CRTL).
This is nothing more than far left political indoctrination of our children. They will be forced to learn as “truth” critical race theory, white fragility, gender identity as well as other ideologies of the far left. Our public school systems have no business teaching their own version of truth to our children. They need to concentrate on math, science and reading as our country is falling far behind the rest of the world in these very important subjects. The last I heard we were number 35 in math!
I have a hard time believing that even many Democrat parents would be on board with this agenda. I am also frustrated that our representatives allowed this to pass the Illinois General Assembly without a wake up call to their constituents! If this bill is fully implemented I am sure that many parents will be forced to pull their children out of school or move to a different state.
It is the job of parents to teach their children their own belief systems, not that of public education to brain wash our innocent children in these horribly destructive ideologies. I pray that other concerned parents and grandparents will let their voices be heard to reverse this bill.
Barbara Stalter
Monticello
Kneeling, following the flag code
To the editor:
Ms. Fogal complained about public school students being taught that it was okay to take a knee during the National Anthem. Her child would be better served if she helped her to understand why athletes have chosen to kneel during the national anthem.
At last 4th of July did anyone notice all the small flags stuck in the ground in front of several houses on State Street? They were disrespecting the flag -– in direct violation of the flag code – the instructions approved by Congress about displaying and handling the flag respectfully.
The people that stuck those flags in the ground violated two parts of the code. First the flag is never to be allowed to touch the ground—many of the flags were. Second, if a flag is to fly 24 hours a day it is to be spotlighted at night. None were.
Did anyone notice the people at Trump rallies and that stormed the Capitol that had flags draped around their shoulders? A sign of disrespect to the flag and our nation.
Did any of these signs of “disrespect” bother anyone or were you just bothered by mostly Black Athletes taking a knee?
Our country is in trouble but not because athletes choose to kneel during the national anthem it is because of why they choose to kneel during the national anthem.
There are only two things that truly matter in this world—our day to day words and actions--how we treat other people (especially those that are different from us) and how we treat other living things, plants, animals and our planet. Our nation is in trouble because too many people have ignored this. And your Bible tells you so—What you did or did not do to the least of these you did unto me!
Susan Humphreys
Monticello