Virus side effect in one sentence
Dear Editor:
A side effect of this virus is a disregard of logic and reason by some people in our community and those same people behave with an insane level of patronizing superiority and disdain while they dole out their lessons to others.
Bruce Vetter, “too handsome to mask”
Monticello
The roads look great!
To the editor:
I’d like to express my gratitude to the Piatt County road commissioner and crews for the excellent improvement to our roads this summer. It’s been pure delight to both drive and bike throughout the county on roads that are in the best shape they’ve been since we moved here in 1990. Your work is noticed and appreciated.
Mary Biddle
White Heath
My vote is for Suzanne Wells
To the editor:
My mom is Suzanne Wells. We moved to Monticello when I was only 4 years old, so I’d say I am a Monticelloian. Not originally from the area, my mom grew up in the suburbs of Chicago, but after practicing law there for a few years my parents decided they wanted my brother, sister and I to grow up in a small town community close to family in central Illinois and felt that Monticello is the perfect place for us.
I remember growing up in Monticello, my mom opened her law practice and although she was very busy helping her clients, she was never was too busy for family. My mom was always available to take us to and from school and when the work day had ended, her motto was “family comes first”. Every night we would all sit down together at the family table for dinner and talk about our days. I don’t think my mom missed a single one of my soccer, softball or basketball games growing up. She made it a point to be there to support my siblings and I in anything that we did.
I feel so lucky to not only call Suzanne my mom but also my best friend. Now living in Champaign we still talk every day and see each other every week. My mom would make the best Circuit Judge Piatt County has ever seen because she is passionate about her work, just and fair, not only in life but professionally too. In decision making she always has and will continue to listen and take time to consider the pros and cons before making a final verdict.
I hope you will vote for my mom on November 3rd and support her in fulfilling the position of Circuit Judge of Piatt County.
Sarah Pittman
Champaign
Suzanne Wells for Circuit Judge
To the editor:
I have appeared before dozens of Judges in my nearly 20 years as a lawyer and a good Judge possesses certain necessary qualities: Experience, Objectivity and Trustworthiness. Suzanne Wells exemplifies these qualities. Suzanne has 32 years of litigation experience. She opened her law firm in Monticello over 22 years ago and through hard work and dedication has gained the trust of the community of Piatt County to represent them fairly and effectively in all areas of the law. Suzanne immediately gained the trust of local Judges in our county, and surrounding counties, who consistently appoint her to represent children in family law, adoption, guardianship and juvenile law cases because they know she will be objective and always put the children’s best interest first.
Suzanne Wells is a fierce advocate for her clients, but as a Judge her advocacy will be for justice. You can trust she will always do what’s right in tough situations. Suzanne can make the hard choices that are required of a Judge. She will diligently preside over cases in all areas of the law and ensure that the law is upheld.
On a personal note, Suzanne is one of the most generous and kind people you will meet. This will serve her well as a Judge. A Judge needs to know the law and manage a courtroom but a Judge also needs to treat the people who appear before her with respect and compassion. Suzanne will listen to the issues that are presented to her and will use her legal knowledge, courtroom experience, compassion and common sense to be objective and rule fairly, every time.
Suzanne Wells is the best candidate to be the next Circuit Judge of Piatt County and deserves your vote on November 3rd.
Tara Grabarczyk
Monticello
Endorsing Suzanne Wells
To the editor,
As the former Chairman of the Piatt County Board, I continue to care deeply about the folks of Piatt County. For the most part, I know that we are blessed with outstanding public employees and public officials. These folks are our friends and neighbors. They are good people who try to do the best for us every day.
For this reason, it has been difficult to hear that some county employees feel intimidated by or may even fear retaliation from our current State’s Attorney. It has been frustrating to watch our elected officials charged with misdemeanors for simply having a technical glitch during a Zoom meeting. I would have expected the State Attorney’s office to show more judgement and prosecutorial discretion in this matter.
After all, we are in the middle of a pandemic and everyone is trying their best with new technology. I believe that in county government, that is preferable for leaders to work together towards solutions whenever possible, to disagree without being disagreeable, and to move on gracefully when on the receiving end of a vote that doesn’t go our way.
Unfortunately, I don’t believe our current state’s attorney has shown those abilities this past year and it worries me that someone who lacks these traits would be the sitting judge for Piatt County.
I know Suzanne Wells and believe she is someone who not only has fantastic legal ability but also someone who demonstrates superior character, leadership, empathy, honesty, judgement, and impartiality. I’m a lifelong Republican, but I am happy to vote for an independent judge who is beholden to ethics and the rule of law instead of a certain political party. Please join me in voting for Suzanne Wells for Circuit Judge.
Randy Jo Keith
Monticello
Make America respectable again
To the editor:
This election is about character and values, lies, hypocrisy, Putin Puppets (those who believe and spread Russian lies/misinformation), racism, White Supremacy, religious Bigotry.
Saying you don’t like the President’s tweets or some of his comments doesn’t free you from complicity. His tweets and comments are part of the package.
Socialism is NOT a dirty word! Social Security, Disability payments, Medicare, Medicaid, a health insurance program through your place of work or the Affordable Care Act, do you bank with a credit union, take your grain to a farmer’s cooperative, are you part of a fire protection-- library--soil conservation district or electrical cooperative? These are all socialized programs/organizations, run for the benefit of the members and the wider community. Our Democracy is enlightened socialism in action. Or it was before Trump and Republicans tried to destroy all that is good about it.
“We the people….” means we join together to work for the benefit of ALL of us--people pooling their resources (taxes) and sharing in the proceeds/benefits (roads, bridges, protection for a safe food and drug supply, environmental protection, work place safety, protection from corporate misconduct/greed, and pandemics ……).
Then there is the hypocrisy over the nomination of a justice to fill the vacancy on the Supreme Court after Republicans insisted 8 months before the end of Obama’s term in office that he had no right to fill another vacancy before an election! Honor and integrity no longer seem to matter to Republicans. Do they matter to you?
Who you vote for in this election is a reflection of your own character and values because the President for better or worse sets the tone and direction of the America we live in. His character counts.
Dump Trump and his Republican allies, Make America Respectable Again! Your VOTE counts!
Susan Humphreys
Monticello
My vote is for Suzanne Wells
The position of circuit judge is a non-political governmental position. Party politics should have no bearing on how a voter decides to cast his or her ballot for judge. What should be of the utmost consideration is who is the most capable.
I am supporting Suzanne Wells for Circuit Judge in Piatt County. Ms. Wells has had her own law practice here in Monticello since 1998, where her husband, Ray, also ran his own business and where they raised their family. Following Ray’s death, she continued to manage his business, her own law practice and serve on the Board of the Willow Tree Mission, a domestic abuse shelter for Piatt County, of which she was a founding member. She is currently the President of the Piatt County Bar Association. She is a knowledgeable, well-rounded attorney, who is respected by her peers and clients.
In his column in the News Gazette, dated August 28, 2020, Jim Dey cites a poll of roughly 75 lawyers who gave Wells a rating of 90/100 in overall ability to perform as a judge, compared to her opponent’s rating of 76/100. It is important to note that in the category of legal ability, Ms. Wells received a rating of 93/100, compared to Ms. Rhoades’ score of 75/100. It is also important to note that attorneys returning these surveys know their importance to the justice system. They don’t use them to “hold a grudge”.
Because of Ms. Wells’ experience as a multi-faceted attorney and her ability to make responsible, law-based decisions from the bench, along with the endorsement of her peers, I will be voting for her and recommend Suzanne Wells to the voters of Piatt County as the best candidate for Circuit Judge.
Laurie Rumery
Monticello
I will vote for Rhoades
Dear editor:
I am writing this letter in support of Dana Rhoades for our next Piatt County Circuit Judge.
When I was a college student back in 2014, I worked at our local Subway. During one of my shifts there was an armed robbery. Dana Rhoades prosecuted this case all the way to a jury trial, where I had to testify before the jury. Throughout this experience, Dana was great to work with, she met and worked with me on weekends to answer all of my questions about what to expect during the trial. Her knowledge and expertise helped prepare me for this challenge.
Dana won the trial for the Subway robbery and the defendant was sentenced to 14 years. Dana fought for my rights as a violent crime victim. Please support Rhoades for our next Piatt County Circuit Judge.
Abby Vanderkloot
Pontiac
Endorsing Dana Rhoades for judge
To the editor:
Old school values, upholding our constitution, honesty, integrity, work ethic, family and respect for veterans, just to name a few. This is the purpose of this letter. I believe in the sanctity of these things as do all people whom I’ve ever respected.
Logic behind this is easy, they’re the values our great country was built upon and have been proven successful for well over 200 years. Through pandemics, wars, economic hard times, etc., these values prevail. Always!
Our state’s attorney, Dana Rhoades, has proven ove rhte last years that she holds these values. She’s been an ardent defender of those values. Her record of prosecutions during her time as state’s attorney have proven this time and tiem again. She has even tried and convicted a cold case murderer. That victim’s family finally got closure to a horrific crime.
The loss of a loved one through a violent act has to be the greatest family tragedy one could imagine and closure is ultra important but often rare. Crimes against children and spouses were prosecuted with equal tenacity. All good things!
Her believe in our second amendment and the rights defined within are equally important to her. Post Heller and McDonald (two landmark supreme court rulings over 10 years ago) she had the courage to place an article in our newspaper explaining, in light of those rulings Illinois law as written, was no longer enforceable. She was among the first in the state to do so.
These are the reasons I’m writing this letter of encorsement related to her run for circuit judge in November.
I appreciate the hard work you have done as state’s attorney, Dana, and I look forward to learning of your future judicial successes.
Mike Mullvain
Monticello
Where is the flag?
To the editor:
I am writing about the Monticello Secretary of State Drivers facility.
Why is the American Flag not being flown? The flag pole is rusty and looks bad, I
have contacted Henry Haupt, Secretary White’s spokesman in Springfield numerous times
about the flag. Nothing is being done about it. I looked at the pole and the rope looks to be in good shape.
This is a state office building and it’s a disgrace the flag is being disrespected.
Greg Grady
Monticello