Day of Prayer and Repentence
To the editor:
Franklin Graham is promoting a National Day of Prayer and Repentance with a Prayer March in Washington, D. C. on Saturday, September 26 on the National Mall. Dr. James Dobson, Anne Graham Lotz, Alveda King, Pat Robertson, and other national religious leaders will be speaking.
Cities around the country are hosting similar events. A Prayer Gathering will be held Saturday, September 26 at 1:30 p.m. at Lincoln Square parking lot in Urbana. Nine area pastors will pray for our community, nation and world.
The event is a non-political rally to bring people together for a time of prayer and repentance. 2 Chronicles 7:14 is the theme of the event: If my people, who are called by my name, will humble themselves and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, and I will forgive their sin and will heal their land.
The CU Prayer Gathering committee urges others to join in at Lincoln Square or in their Church or homes.
David Lemons, CU Prayer Gathering Committee
Champaign-Urbana
Davis if the best choice for Congressman
To the editor:
This November we will choose between Rodney Davis and Betsy Dirksen Londrigan as our representative in Congress. As we all know, political campaigns can get nasty-this race is no exception.
Mrs. Londrigan is using her campaign to paint Rodney Davis as a bad guy bought and paid for by corporate PACs.
Betsy seems to be casting the first stone on this issue, yet she is oddly quiet on the fact that she broke her own promise and is engulfed with money from PACs that accept corporate PAC money and lobbyists who work for the same PACs. She also funnels campaign cash to and from Mike Madigan, who is under federal investigation related to bribery charges. It’s time for Betsy to start holding herself to the same standards that she applies to everyone else.
Kaelan Smith
Clinton
Fair Tax could hurt Illinoisans further
Letter to the editor:
In this issue of the paper there is a letter to the editor titled: What is fair tax?, Written by Susan Bednar.
With so much inaccurate information regarding this “fair tax” bill, it is imperative that the facts about this bill are presented to the people to fully appreciate the effects it will have on Illinoisans, now and in the future.
Go to: https://taxfoundation.org/illinois-fair-tax/ and type in: Twelve Things You Need to Know About “Fair Tax for Illinois”
“Economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic: State perspectives,” Task Force on the Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic, Institute of Government and Public Affairs (IGPA), University of Illinois System, May 2020. https://notaxhikeamendment.com/
Every year, the Tax Foundation publishes a new edition of the State Business Tax Climate Index , a measure of state tax structure. Illinois currently ranks 36th overall, with its competitive income tax balancing out poor tax structure elsewhere.[19] If, however, the state were to adopt the graduated rate structure Pritzker proposes, with top rates of 9.45 percent on pass-through income and 10.45 percent on corporate income, while creating a marriage penalty and forgoing inflation indexing, the state’s overall rank would plummet from 36th to 48th, ahead of only California and New Jersey.
Know the facts before you vote!!!
Don’t kill business, these higher taxes would have a significant impact on Illinois businesses.
This bill creates a significant marriage penalty.
There is no guarantee that rates will not rise in the future. Pritzker’s rate proposal is just that—a proposal. If the legislature and voters grant approval for a graduated-rate income tax, nothing prevents the legislature from adopting higher taxes than those proposed now, or a future legislature from raising rates.
Cheryl M Thaler
Monticello
I urge you to vote for Dana Rhoades
To the editor:
I am writing to show my support for Dana Rhoades, candidate for Piatt County Circuit Judge.
I have had the opportunity to work with Dana for many years both as chief deputy and during my tenure as sheriff. I believe Dana Rhoades is well qualified to be the next Piatt County Circuit Judge. A judge who will be both fair and equitable to victims and the accused.
Dana’s experience spans over 24 years as an attorney, with 12 of those years as state’s attorney.
I urge everyone to support and vote for Dana Rhoades for Piatt County Circuit Judge.
Robert Manint, retired Piatt County Sheriff
Monticello
In support of Rhoades
To the editor:
I support Dana Rhoades for Piatt County Circuit Judge, and this is why. I am a member of the Piatt County Zoning Board and I have attending numerous meetings with Dana serving as our State’s Attorney. Her knowledge and experience is always helpful to the Zoning Board so that we can best serve our citizens. Dana’s willingness to take a voluntary pay cut last year to help balance our county budget shows how much she backs the People of Piatt County. Please join me in voting for Dana Rhoades on Nov. 3 as our next Circuit Judge.
Kyle Lovin, Piatt County Zoning Board
Cerro Gordo
I support Dana Rhoades
Letter to the Editor:
I am writing this letter in support of Dana Rhoades for Circuit Judge. In the past 50 years as a trial lawyer, I have appeared before some 150 Federal and State trial and Appellate Judges.
I consider it a real privilege to have tried both criminal and civil cases in front of Judge Birch E. Morgan of Monticello who sat in Champaign County Circuit Court Room A as Chief Judge of the Sixth Circuit. He was admired and respected by lawyers of all stripes throughout the state. Judge Morgan never shied away from making a tough decision.
My friend, Attorney Roland Winkelmann, a veteran of the Great War, WWI, told me many years ago that all good judges were made by capable lawyers who argued cases before them. Many believe that is took Judge Morgan more than 10 years as a Piatt County Judge to grow into a great Judge. Dana Rhoades has 24 years experience in the Court Room. Don’t let this experience go to waste. Dana Rhoades has the potential to grow into a great Circuit Judge like Judge Morgan.
Kenneth E. Baughman, retired member of the Association of Trial Lawyers of America
Monticello
Davis has fought for student loan help
To the editor:
The average college student pursuing their Bachelor’s degree graduates with over $32,000 in student loan debt, while the average graduate student carries about $65,000. Now, in the midst of a global pandemic and economic recession, college graduates are more uncertain about their futures and their ability to pay off their student loans. As a college student, it is great to know that Rodney Davis has been fighting for college students like me to help pay off my student loan debt. His Congressional District consists of over a dozen colleges and universities, which means he has a lot of students to represent on the national level. I am proud that he introduced a bi-partisan bill with Rep. Peters to address the student loan crisis. This bill (HR 1043) was included in the Senate’s Stimulus Package that passed in March this year which allows employers to offer student loan assistance as a tax-exempt benefit (up to $5,250) for employees in the same way they currently help with continued education benefits. To re-elect Rodney Davis for U.S. Congress is to continue fighting for the future of college graduates who are the future of this country.
Bailey Parks-Moore
Fisher
Concerns about wind turbines
To the editor:
What will the future of Piatt County be if Apex is allowed to proceed with their proposal for 120 wind turbines (750ft tall) on 20,000 acres of prime farmland?
Concerned citizens, scientists, physicians, and environmentalists are opposing industrial wind turbines in the USA and internationally.
Environmentally these massive structures, that require enormous amounts of resources and fossil fuels to manufacture, transport and erect, destroy irreplaceable fertile farmland and reduce bird and bat populations. At least 14,000 non-biodegradable turbines now litter the USA’s landscape.
Economically wind energy is a windfall to a few and a curse to many. Although denied by wind energy companies (WECS) the value of land and homes decrease where turbines exist. How many families would choose to live near a turbine?
Perhaps the greatest concern is the potential health impact wind turbines can impose in their footprint. Although vehemently denied by WECS, shadow flicker, constant audible noise and infrasound low frequency noise (which these companies fail to measure) have been documented to cause sleep deprivation, hypertension, dizziness, headaches, nausea, anxiety, cognitive changes and cardiac disease in adults and children living up to 10-15 km from the turbines.
Behavior changes in pets and failure to thrive of livestock have also been documented.
Wind turbines do not only potentially affect those who choose to lease their land to companies such as Apex but to their neighbors as well.
The burden for the future path of Piatt County falls on the shoulders of our county board and zoning board. This entails protecting ALL of its residents.
In the quest of “save” our country, state and county let us not accelerate their demise for the financial gain of a few.
I encourage residents to read more: savepiattcounty.org, facebook- No Wind Farms in Piatt County, wind-watch.org.
Claudia Coil
Mansfield