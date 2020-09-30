Vote Suzanne Wells for Circuit Judge
To the editor:
Suzanne Wells has been a member of our community for decades. She earned her undergraduate degree from the University of Illinois. After law school and establishing her career, she came to Piatt County. She established the first all female law practice in Piatt County. In addition she has also been recognized for her work with providing free legal services for those who are unable to pay. Perhaps her greatest contribution to our greater community is her role in the establishment of the Willow Tree Missions to end domestic violence.
The Illinois State Bar Association conducts a poll of all members in the Sixth Judicial Circuit. The peers of the candidates clearly support Suzanne Wells. They gave her the best ratings in all categories of the poll. Two categories in which she scored more than 20 percent higher than her opponent were “Legal Ability” and “Meets requirements of the Office”. Our local members of the Illinois State Bar Association recommend Suzanne Wells as our next Circuit Court Judge as do I.
Matthew Bryant
Monticello
A dysfunctional relationship
To the editor:
I have lived in this county for 48 plus years and held a city council position for 16 years and I am appalled at the way the governing body of Piatt County is being treated by the State’s Attorney’s Office. Pay attention, people, to the shenanigans that have been and are occurring in their office. I have never known any previous State’s Attorney’s Office have such a dysfunctional relationship with the county board. I have been told that some county board members and county employees feel intimidated.
This is not the behavior of the Dana Rhoades I knew years ago. County board members have always been paid per meeting, and who was promoting a 300 percent pay increase for the current EMA position (tax dollars) while every county department was doing budget cuts?
The previous EMA person was brought up on charges, fired and then the whole case dropped. Why? Holding grand juries to indict county board members is a joke, especially for doing their jobs.
For the Greg Houser case, this was a group effort between several law enforcement agencies, special prosecutor, State’s Attorney’s Office and anyone else who participated in bringing this case to fruition; not just one person!
A judge should stand alone and strong for justice not be part of the problem or act as a puppet.
Ask yourselves if Dana Rhoades is elected judge, will these same smoke and mirrors and problems continue in our courthouse and county, or is it better to start with a new judge like Suzanne Wells!
Gail Jones
Monticello
In support of Dana Rhoades
To the editor:
I am writing to express details of a story from several years back. At the time a business associate of mine was afflicted with a serious drinking problem. His problem was so bad that one night he found himself driving drunk through Monticello on the way back to his home in Champaign County. Unfortunately for him, he was no longer in Champaign County or any of the other counties that let him skate by in the past with a little fine, a little rehab class, a tear-filled letter, or a few court costs.
State’s Attorney Dana Rhoades threw the book at him. He found out that crime doesn’t pay in Piatt County and he suddenly ended up facing that reality when his butt was parked in the Piatt County jail with a felony. If you asked my former business associate today he would tell you it was one of the best things that ever happened to him.
He no longer has that drinking problem and is now an ordained Pastor. Oh, and he never broke another law in Piatt County! Look, I could say bad things about this candidate or that candidate, but I’m not going to do so.
Dana is simply the only candidate that has that character, conviction, compassion, judgment, and heart for people needed to do the job. It’s time to hire her for the bench!
Brandon Moore
Monticello
I endorse Dana Rhoades for Piatt County Circuit Judge
To the editor:
I served as the Piatt County Zoning Officer from 2006 through 2015. Beginning in 2008, I had the pleasure of working with Dana Rhoades, who took time out of her busy schedule to answer my questions, no matter how trivial the question might have seemed. Dana not only spent time assisting me with ongoing zoning cases, but she also attended the monthly zoning meetings where she advised and made suggestions to the Zoning Board of Appeals members when necessary. She also answered questions and concerns raised by the general public attending the meetings. Dana took a real interest in the zoning cases, and she provided guidance to the County Board on these cases.
Dana’s impeccable work ethic, dedication and impartiality are clearly visible with her track record of cases and convictions in her 12 years as Piatt County States Attorney. As a lifelong resident of Monticello, her knowledge of law is just one of her powerful attributes, along with her genuine fair-mindedness. Dana will be a highly-respected, dedicated and unbiased Circuit Judge. Please join me and my husband, Dan and cast your vote for Dana Rhoades on November 3rd. Thank you.
Patricia (Trish) Marquiss Gale
Monticello
A vote for Suzanne Wells
To the editor:
It is hard to select just a few qualities about Suzanne Wells that will make her a great Circuit Judge for Piatt County. But as someone who has known her for over 8 years, first as her employee, and then as a friend, I have a front row seat as to why I will be voting for Suzanne Wells for Circuit Judge.
I have seen her as a mother, a boss, a business owner, a lawyer and as a well-respected and trusted part of this community. Suzanne shows compassion in everything she does, seeing things through to completion always with the best interests of others in mind. Suzanne listens first and responds second. This trait allows her to be thoughtful in her decision making on behalf of her clients.
Suzanne knows no stranger and she is the first-person people call when they are in need. She is a strong supporter of local businesses and organizations. Suzanne fundraises, sponsors, donates and participates on behalf of non-profit organizations in our community such as Piatt County Animal Shelter, Marissa’s Purpose, Sangamon Valley CEO and Willow Tree Missions, just to name a few.
As a small business owner, she knows how to work hard and make tough decisions daily. Suzanne’s legal experience is vast as she has been in a courtroom for over 32 years. Suzanne’s law practice handles legal matters in the areas of probate, estate planning, business formation and management, real estate, juvenile law, civil litigation, criminal law and family law.
She utilizes her resources to the fullest, going above and beyond for her clients. Suzanne Wells is the most qualified candidate for the position of Piatt County Judge. She is here for the people and is deserving of your vote.
Jaime Taylor McRill
Cerro Gordo
Endorsement for Suzanne Wells
To the editor:
I have had the pleasure of knowing Suzanne Wells for over ten years. Suzanne has been, and will continue to be, a great asset to Piatt county. Her involvement in Willow Tree Missions has been extraordinary. This organization has helped so many in our community from helping those in domestic situations to the community re-sale shop. Suzanne is also currently president of the Piatt County Bar Association and has been practicing law since 1987.
Suzanne’s legal knowledge goes well beyond real estate transactions. I have personally witnessed Suzanne in the courtroom on family law cases, juvenile, criminal, traffic, probate, law and small claims cases. She has consistently and successfully practiced in ALL areas over the last twelve years in which I have known her. Her legal expertise is not limited to only real estate or just criminal. Additionally, Suzanne has served as Piatt County conflict public defender and guardian ad litem in juvenile, adoption and family cases. Her integrity, knowledge and professionalism shines in every case she handles.
Suzanne possesses three important qualities to be Circuit Judge - consistent legal knowledge in all areas of law, professional temperament and above all integrity. Please join me in voting for Suzanne Wells for Circuit Judge.
Margie Warren
Monticello
Thankful for the Piatt County Forest Preserve
To the editor:
Piatt County is very fortunate to have the Piatt County Forest Preserve. In a land dominated by farmland, we have a real treasure in the Forest Preserve. Hiking, canoeing/kayaking, fishing and camping right here in Piatt county! Michael Dixon and his crew do a wonderful job in keeping the parks beautiful and accessible to area residents.
This spring/summer, I worked with Mike on clearing out some old horseback riding trails in Lodge Park and was also able to make a few new ones. With the help of Mike and his crew, the trails are being maintained and are wonderful to enjoy a day of riding.
Some of my earliest childhood memories are of riding horses with my Dad and Brother out in Lodge Park. I treasure those times and appreciate the love for forests and horses that my Dad instilled in me as a young boy. My wife and I are expecting a son in November and I plan on someday sharing the same experiences with him as I did with my Dad.
The trails are marked with horse trail markers. People are welcome to walk them to enjoy as well, just remember they are horse trails so watch your step! Also, please respect our wonderful parks: Take nothing but pictures and leave nothing but footprints.
Jake Lieb
Monticello