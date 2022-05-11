I stepped off the porch and caught the scent of lilacs. We have white and purple bushes, all over a century old. But the purple bush has been overtaken by the shade of hackberries that have grown up over the garage and around the yard, so I’m not sure how long that lilac will last.
Every year it seems thinner with fewer blooms. So far, the hackberries have shaded out the asparagus and the grapes. Michael is making noises about moving the arbor he built to a sunnier spot. Ah, the changing ecology of our yard.
Last week I wanted a library card, and since we don’t live in a library district, I looked up the nearest library, the Goose Creek Carnegie Library in DeLand. Their page said that they had coffee and donuts every fourth Saturday from nine to ten AM. I checked my calendar, that would be...TOMORROW!
Now, I can’t eat donuts every day, or even very often. But would once a month hurt me? We’ll find out. It’s a little bit of a drive, but well worth it. I arrived in DeLand and found the library off the main drag. I already knew that it had moved, a few years back, from the stately old brick building that originally housed it.
I was sad that I never got to browse the shelves in the original Carnegie library, but the new building (in an old bank) is accessible, which is important. The library itself was bright and cheery, and in the center was a table with several folks having, yes! Coffee and donuts. I was greeted by the president of the library board, and we established that I knew her sister.
Small world!
The table, of course, was surrounded by bookshelves. I’ve always loved libraries, browsing the shelves for a new book, sometimes discovering a new author. I get a humble feeling in my belly whenever I’m in a library or bookstore.
The donuts were calling, but I had a double mission: donuts AND library card. I had brought my tax bill and my checkbook, since I’ve always needed those to get a library card in the past. I don’t pay taxes in the library district, and I don’t mind supporting the local library.
I decided to take care of business first, and then get my donut. Imagine my surprise when I was told that I needed neither checkbook nor tax bill. Library cards at the Goose Creek Township Carnegie Library are free! I said, “I know, but I don’t live in DeLand.” I was told it didn’t matter; library cards are free. “I know, but I don’t even live in Goose Creek Township.” And the librarian patiently explained once again that it’s free to get a library card.
Now, imagine my delight when I was handed the cutest card you ever saw.
It would have been enough to have the words “Goose Creek” on my library card, but it also has a picture of children frolicking on a pile of books!
I had come prepared with my ceramic travel cup so I wouldn’t have to use disposable ones. Business completed, I poured myself some coffee, grabbed a donut and took a seat at the table. The conversation was lively, and I didn’t have to wait long before I was invited to join in.
“And who are you?” asked the woman to my right. When I told her my name, she said, “I’ll be darned.” Everyone looked at her and she just replied, “Family.” As it turns out, she is the daughter of my grandmother’s cousin, so we are, in fact, kin.
Small world.
Well, we chatted and ate our donuts, and I confess to having a second one. I wasn’t hungry, but when I got my favorite cake donut, I had caught a glimpse of Pershing roll that reminded me of my grandfather. He always had glazed Pershing rolls, heated up in the toaster oven and then topped with a pat of butter that would melt over the glaze. So I had another in honor of Bobby, my grandpa. We chatted a while, and then I got up to browse the books, and checked out two plus a DVD.
As I drove home between verdant strips of grass and roadside weeds, between fallow fields waiting for the plow, I thought about how community is created around small tables in modest spaces.
We forge friendly connections that sustain us through the sometimes-bitter hostilities around us. These small interactions with neighbors are the connective tissue that forms community and makes our neighborhood a place we would like to live. And the best thing about checking out books? You have to go back to the library to return them.
I’ll see if I can finish these before the next donut day.
Mary Lucille Hays teaches writing at UIUC and Zhejiang University in Haining, China. You can see pictures about this week’s post on Instagram @BirdlandLetters. Mary can be reached at letterfrombirdland@gmail.com or via snail mail care of the Journal Republican, 118 E. Washington St., Monticello, IL 61856