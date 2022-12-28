Mary Lucille Hays teaches writing at UIUC and at Zhejiang University in Haining, China.
I have just a few more days in China, and I’m spending most of it at the library.
I will miss many aspects of my campus life here, but the library maybe most of all. It’s an octagonal structure built around a bright center, low bookshelves bordering an atrium with a glass dome three stories up. From certain angles, (the best one is from the second story balcony) you can see the top of the clock tower, and that’s a very popular photo. I’ve put mine on my instagram, and many of my students decorate their eportfolios with this view. But that’s not even my favorite part of the library.
I have commandeered a computer by the window. It’s the only one where I can write privately, since directly behind me is another balcony where I can peer down onto the desks below. You’d have to float like a ghost up from the second floor to peak over my shoulder to see what I’ve written.
I sit with my tea (we have hot water dispensers near the restrooms that pour out 99 °C water. I bring my own teabags.) and type, listening as my soft clicking echoes in the nearly empty library. Most of the students have now gone home, and we’re all trying to avoid groups to keep everybody safe from the virus.
If I’m not careful, when I’m deep into my typing, I can sit for the whole day, rising at dinner time to find my legs wobbly and weak. That’s why I’m grateful for silent buzzing alerts on my watch that remind me to get up and walk. If I haven’t taken at least 250 steps each hour, I will get an alert at ten minutes before the top of the clock.
I take the cue to get up and take a circuit around the library. I head for the literature shelves on the other side of the octagon. I enjoy browsing. Our campus library is a funny collection of new titles, classics, and old fiction from various American libraries. (I’ve found several from Boston and Wheaton, Illinois, so these libraries must have sent a shipment over, and I’m glad to have them.) English books are mixed with Chinese language titles. I’m particularly drawn to books with 1970’s cover illustrations. Where else could I find some of these out-of-print gems? I browse the shelves and the motion detector lights click on and off as I wander the aisles, illuminating the section where I’m looking. We have a self-checkout, and when I come back for the spring semester, I’ll ask a student to show me how to use it.
I think I can handle checking out one book at a time. I wander the rows, planning for what I want to read when I come back, until my watch buzzes that I’ve completed my 250 steps, and then I return to my computer and type away again.
This afternoon, I’ll hold online office hours, and if I don’t want to bike back to my office, I’ll slip into the glass booth for private phone calls. I’ve never used it yet, but I see students sometimes in there, deep in animated conversations, and sure enough, we can’t hear on the outside what they are saying.
Most of the semester, my office hours are quiet, but this time of year, when students are working on their final projects, they have a lot of questions.
I usually finish my quota for essays graded right around dinner time, and then I’ll go out into the falling dusk. On my right the lake with the high footbridge will glitter in the moon’s soft glow; on my left, I’ll pass the “village” with its high peaked rooves and cobblestone pavement and lighted fountain.
I’ll take the escalator up to our canteen where my brown rice friend will already have a bowl scooped out for me, and I’ll choose my other favorites, maybe crispy sliced lotus root and stewed eggplant and spicy tofu. I’ll have a quiet dinner and then back to my little apartment to pack for my trip home.
Read in Beauty; Write in Peace; Blessed Be.
Mary Lucille Hays teaches writing at UIUC and at Zhejiang University in Haining, China.
