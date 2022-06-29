Mary Lucille Hays teaches writing at UIUC and Zhejiang University in Haining, China.
Oh, the docking life is the life for meeee!
The dogs and I are sitting in the shade of a huge cottonwood tree, perhaps five feet in diameter, on Catawba Island, Ohio, on Lake Erie.
We have come to get the boat shipshape and acclimate the dogs to a life on the water.
Michael is still on the boat, and I’m hoping he is making coffee. Our boat is modest, but it’s just right for us. We won’t sail anywhere until the next trip, but it’s fun to hang out here in our marina.
We’ve been in pretty fancy ones, with private bathrooms and pools and hot tubs and laundry and even a kitchen with complimentary tea and coffee. This one is simple with a cement block bathroom like you might find in a state park, but the showers are clean, and the water is hot.
Okay, I’ll admit, we did look longingly across the fence to the marina next door that DOES have a pool, but then we found a beach a few miles down the road where we can take the dogs to swim. We couldn’t be happier.
Two brothers run the marina and drive around in a little white truck. I saw them playing fetch with their dog on our first day and waved them down when they were just about to get back in their truck.
I ran up and told them that we had just bought a boat. They wanted to know who we bought it from, but I didn’t know the owners’ names, only the agent. I said, “You know Brad, don’t you?” Brad was the one who told me they were brothers and that I’d find them driving around in a little white truck.
But they didn’t know Brad. “Oh no,” I said. “Did I just write a check to a scammer?” I didn’t really think so, but they didn’t even crack a smile. “I don’t know,” said one while the other just shrugged, puffing on his cigar. But still, they gave me a key to get into the rest rooms attached to a little tiny float in case I drop it into the water, which could easily happen. The first day bringing our gear onto the boat, my travel cup tipped, and my stainless-steel straw fell into the water and promptly sank.
We’ve had fun swabbing the deck and cleaning out the lockers. It’s apparently giant mayfly season here.
Driving to the marina we ran into clouds of them. Later we stopped at the cutest little ice cream stand. A circular building shaped like a cupcake, with a purple awning at the edges. You stand at one window and make your order, and pick it up at the other.
They had a little screened in porch jutting off the side of the building where we found rockers and little tables with flower pots. Most importantly the screen provided respite from the mayflies, which are not really a problem, but just an annoyance when you’re trying to eat ice cream.
Getting back in the car we found that the pile of leaves in the parking lot were really just dead mayflies, piled about six inches high. It seems like they could make good compost or chicken feed. Brad told us that sometimes they plow the mayflies off the road in the marina like snow, and I think they might need to do that for the cottonwood flurries too.
The dogs are getting to be expert at going up and down the ramp I got for them, but we’re going to build little stairs to make it a bit easier.
Once after I fed and walked them down in the shade of the cottonwood trees, I put them back on the boat and then went down to have a shower. Our dock is metal and I was halfway down when I heard a tic tic tic and turned around to see what kind of bird was pecking on the dock , but it was Ursula. She had jumped off the boat to follow me. Cullen had his front legs over the side, tail wagging with a big smile.
He was ready to follow. I turned around and called Michael to come help me. We got both dogs back on the boat and he stayed with them in the cockpit until I had my shower.
Sail in Beauty; Float in Peace; Blessed Be
