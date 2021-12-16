According to recent U.S. Department of Labor statistics, 4.3 million Americans quit their jobs in August only to be outdone the next month by 4.4 million people. This number equates to about 3% of the nation’s total workforce and outpaces our pre-pandemic levels by about a million people. Accepting jobs with higher pay, jobs that offer better flexibility in their work-life balance, and leaving out of dissatisfaction with their current place of employment are all reasons people report for these decisions. Everywhere you look you see “Help Wanted” signs. In a recent Fortune survey, 73% of CEOs interviewed stated that labor/skills shortage are the most likely external issue to disrupt their business in the next year. Even job positions that promise large sign-on bonuses or higher wages continue to struggle to find a willing workforce. So, is it just about the Benjamins or is there something else?
In skimming articles about this Fortune survey, there was additional interesting data to glean. 57% of the CEOs reported that attracting and recruiting talent to their organization is their biggest challenge, immediately followed by 51% who reported their second is retaining a talented workforce. Due to COVID, many businesses had to quickly pivot to a remote work schedule or some hybrid version of in-office/work-from-home (WFH) model. Now introduced, the workforce is having a difficult time going back to “normal” in-office practices. Many are choosing WFH jobs not just because they want a better work/life balance (35%) but for other reasons: not having to commute (25%), getting more quiet time (21%), or getting more time to care for their family/personal obligations (18%). Sadly as many offices introduce post-pandemic policies, this same Fortune article reports that 2/3 of executives have not received any direct input from their employees before executing these polices.
As it relates to the helping fields, many staff are leaving their places of work citing burnout. The prolonged chronic stress has affected their physical, emotional, and psychological to such a degree that professionals are leaving trades that they love. As employers recognize this (and are experiencing this themselves), many are unable to throw money at this situation and those that can, still find out this does not address the underlying issue. Still others try implementing giving a mental health day here and there, but if the root problem is not addressed, the symptoms will continue.
After reading portions of Jennifer Moss’ Book, “The Burnout Epidemic,” there are a few things managers/owners can start thinking about that may address these issues.
1. Adjust the workload. Clearly communicate to staff what are high/low priority goals.
2. Boost your staff’s autonomy at work. When appropriate, back off from micromanaging and approach supervision more from a coach’s perspective.
3. Reward/Recognize your staff. Do this not just for job performance, but also for peer-to-peer gratitude.
4. Eliminate/reduce interpersonal conflict at work. While you can’t demand staff to be friends, you can be stubbornly against toxic conflict.
5. Be fair. Eliminate any biases and respond to every grievance and promptly resolve issues.
6. Hire smarter. Moss says another reason why workers burn out is that their personal values do not match the business’ values. Make sure you are very clear at hiring/orientation what your primary goals/values are to avoid any misunderstandings down the road.
While every organization needs to have a leadership team in place, staff input should also be encouraged and acted upon. Sometimes their perspectives provide obvious solutions that would be missed by other positions. While there are many uncontrollable factors employers will face during “The Great Resignation” period, we can make efforts to create healthy environments. Transparently, we don’t have it figured out at The Center either, but we are committed to do better every day. Our staff, our consumers, and our community deserve it. By the way, we are hiring, too….
Tony Kirkman is the executive director of the Piatt County Mental Health Center.