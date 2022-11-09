Tony Kirkman is the director of the Piatt County Mental Health Center.
Roman Emperor and famous Philosopher Marcus Aurelius was quoted, “Do not indulge in dreams of having what you have not, but reckon up the chief of the blessings you do possess, and then thankfully remember how you would crave for them if they were not yours.”
Easy for you to say, Mark! You were the leader during the Pax Romana and had every resource available to you under the sun!
Despite this truth, maybe Marky Mark was on to something? Maybe his disposition toward gratitude resulted in his life being full of “Good Vibrations?” *Did you see what I did there? #DadJoke #winning
Interestingly, there is quite a bit of research showing how exhibiting a thankful attitude actually can positively affect your mental health.
Two psychologists, Dr. Emmons of University of California and Dr. McCullough of University of Miami, known for their research on gratitude, found that after a 10-week research project, their experimental group reported higher optimism and healthier physical characteristics than compared to their control group. The main difference?
The experimental group was asked to write about things they were grateful for that had occurred during each week for 10 weeks in a row.
In another study, Dr. Seligman from the University of Pennsylvania studied 411 subjects and found that those in the experimental group, who were asked to write and deliver letters of gratitude to someone they have never previously expressed thanks to, actually showed huge improvements in self-reported happiness scores and also saw the residual effects of this continue past 30 days of the experiment.
Lastly, a recent study of marital couples found that those who choose to take time to express gratitude toward their partner not only felt more positive toward their mate but also more comfortable expressing concerns about their relationship.
More general research projects have shown that the regular exhibiting of gratitude can improve mood/optimism, enrich social relationships, improve sleep, encourage moral behavior, enhance empathy, reduce stress, improve self-efficacy, and even increase resilience in difficult times.
So what are some ways to practice gratitude:
• Keep a gratitude journal or utilize a gratitude app like HappyFeed
• Write thank you letters/emails/texts to another person who has made a positive contribution
• Meditate and try to rid your mind of negative thoughts
• Give a gift of gratitude
• Demonstrate gratitude through prosocial behavior like eye contact, practicing patience, being kind, or even practicing active listening.
• Visit or reach out to a loved one you have not seen for some time
• Engage in philanthropic work to serve others
Personally, we are all growing and hopefully becoming better versions of ourselves every day. That within itself is a reason to give thanks. Habeeb Akande said, “I may not be where I want to be, but I’m thankful for not being where I used to be.”
If we allow our minds to follow a carnal path toward being negative or cantankerous, then bitterness and heartache will be our eventual destination. Instead, if we want to protect or improve our emotional wellness, maybe gratitude should be our vessel. Your behavior is your choice, so what’s it going to be? Hateful or grateful?
Tony Kirkman is the director of the Piatt County Mental Health Center.