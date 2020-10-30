I just love the beautiful colors that come with the Fall season. And I welcome the cooler weather with open arms as well. It is my favorite time of the year and gives me the perfect excuse to warm up my house by baking all my favorite dishes.
It’s not like I need an excuse to turn my oven on, but at least this way I can blame the cooler weather for the extra pounds I put on each year. I can only toss out so many bathroom scales before going broke.
Last week I made my favorite bread recipe. Oh, how I love the smell of fresh bread. And to make it even more delicious I rolled out the dough, brushed it with melted butter, then I sprinkled it with cooked sausage, peppers, onions, garlic, and Italian seasonings. Topping it off with shredded mozzarella cheese.
Ever so gently I rolled that beauty up, placed it on a greased baking sheet, and allowed it to rise a bit before popping it into a preheated 350-degree oven for about twenty minutes. Yummy.
I snacked on that and made meals of it for a full week.
Last week it was a sausage roll, next week I am thinking a pizza roll.
This business of being so isolated is wicked dangerous for the waistline. I am thinking if I do not get out of the kitchen soon, I will need to start spelling it ‘waste-line’.
Needless to say, it is Fall and the cooler weather is upon us, along with the beautiful colors. Which means those beautiful leaves will eventually fall from their trees. And even though all the leaves in my yard come from trees that are not in my yard, I will still have to rake them up anyway.
I have considered just waiting for a huge wind to blow them all into the neighbors’ yard. Only one problem is my fence holds them hostage.
So, I spent the afternoon raking leaves into a big pile. I looked around hoping no one was looking so I could jump into the pile and make a leaf angel. But rather than do that I decided to head to the kitchen to bake a pumpkin cake.
This Pumpkin Cake recipe I have is so moist and delicious. It is especially good to serve for those loved one who really do not care for pumpkin pie, because the pumpkin flavor in the cake is so mild. Plus, it is such a quick and easy recipe.
Preheat your oven to 350 degrees and grease up a thirteen by nine-inch baking pan or dish.
In one bowl cream together four eggs, one and two thirds cups of sugar, one cup of vegetable oil and one fifteen ounce can of pumpkin. Not the pie filling. You want the real deal pumpkin.
Then add two cups of flour, two teaspoons of baking powder, two teaspoons cinnamon, one teaspoon baking soda and mix all of that together well.
Spread into your greased baking dish and bake for about thirty minutes or until a toothpick comes out clean.
Once the cake has cooled, ice it with this amazing cream cheese icing.
Mix together an eight-ounce package of cream cheese that has softened at room temperature, a half cup of soft butter, two cups of powdered sugar, and a teaspoon vanilla flavoring.
And of course, if you live alone like I do, you had better find a friend or neighbor to share this with. I have been known to eat the whole thing all by myself. But that was back in the day when I could eat anything and everything and not put on a pound. Those days are long gone.
Now I am sure you would all agree, I should have just made a leaf angel and stayed out of the kitchen. But what can I say? Autumn and pumpkins go hand in hand, like cooler weather and baking.
Until next time, God Bless
Pumpkin Cake
4 eggs
1 2/3 cup sugar
1 cup cooking oil
1 – 15 ounce can pumpkin (not pie filling)
2 cups flour
2 teaspoon baking powder
2 teaspoon cinnamon
1 t baking soda
Bake at 350 degrees/ 13x9 inch greased pan/ for 30 minutes or 2 dozen cupcakes for 18-20 minutes
Cream cheese icing
8-ounce package cream cheese
½ cup butter
2 cups powdered sugar
1 teaspoon vanilla flavoring
Mary Kruger is a mother of nine children and a grandmother of 12. She can be reached at Overallmom53@hotmail.com.