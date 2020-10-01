As I buzzed around the yard on my tractor mower the other day Kenny Chesney’s song, She Thinks My Tractor’s Sexy came to mind.
I wasn’t plowing any fields, but the summer sun was hot. Over by the gate, yonder I thought, if I want a basket full of chicken, I will have to fry it fer myself.
I opened up the throttle to stir those grass clippings about. I’m chuggin’ on my sweet tea in my farmers tan devout. Oh, how I’m lovin’ this ol’ tractor of mine.
I ride back and forth, then round and round just a grinnin’ and a chuggin’ as my neighbors look on so sound. Their thinkin’ my tractor is old, like it’s driver, and they couldn’t be more right. We are in our golden years so sexy. Oh, how I love my tractor.
It’s very clear to me now why Daddy would not allow his girls to get behind those wheels. He had the farm and the yard full of kids, but that seat on his tractor was fer’ men only.
I would git’ so excited when Daddy went to town, cause I’d be jumpin’ on a tractor just to drive it all around. Oh, how I loved those tractors.
While I’m chuggin’ along on my ol’ grey mule, I thank the heavens for freedom and fuel. For I think my tractor is sexy. We are so cool.
I ride back and forth till I run out of light, put down the ramps to the shed to park her inside. Just one more teeny weenie ride before I put her to bed.
The neighbors think I’m crazy, as they look about in laughter. It might get a bit hazy, but I will love my tractor into the hereafter.
I ain’t into cars or pick-up trucks, cause my tractor is all I need you see, to light up my eyes.
Thankyou Kenny for the inspiration. I’m sure my song won’t see the charts, but it’s bound to touch many hearts, because I think my tractor is sexy.
It was interesting growing up with six brothers. Maybe had we been fourteen girls I’d have had more opportunity to get behind the wheel of a tractor. I did learn to drive on an old Ford. The clutch took all my weight to get her in gear, but my brothers were patient in teaching me to steer.
I was not allowed on a tractor other than to help haul an occasional load of hay or grain. But that was a rare moment. Dad did not have a lot of faith in my driving skills. But rightfully so. The one time I had to help haul loads of grain I took the corner of the drive much too short and oops. My full load of grain ended up in the ditch. I saw my life pass before me in an instant. Daddy would not be happy.
Needless to say, when I hop aboard my own person tractor, I find myself mysterious entering the realms of farm life once again. Those were the best years of my life. You can take the girl off the farm, but you cannot take the farm out of the girl.
It brings back many memories of fun times with my siblings. There was a sense of freedom being a child, even though the chores were never ending. Adult responsibilities just ain’t no fun. At least now I do not have to worry about dumping a load of hay or grain in my back yard. Although, I must admit, seeing all those birds in our yard at the farm for weeks on end was kind of exciting. Sort of like the movie The Birds.
When I retire, I won’t be riding around on one of those ol’ golf carts. No way. I will be on a tractor and grinnin’ cheek to cheek.
Until next time, God Bless,
Mary Kruger is a mother of nine children and a grandmother of 12. She can be reached at Overallmom53@hotmail.com.