Family is especially important me. Mine is like fudge. Mostly sweet, but with a few nuts.
My sister and I stay in close contact despite the miles that separate us. Wanda has been my absolute best friend from the time I took my first steps. She is just fourteen months older than I am and lives in Illinois close to our family, weathering the cold snowy winter months while I enjoy a gentle dusting of winter that disappears when the sun comes up.
Wanda is my life link to home. She keeps me posted on all the happening, especially with our mother who is in a nursing home.
We recently put our heads together to come up with new activities to keep Ma busy while isolated from the world, especially her family.
At least when the weather was nice, we could stand outside the window of her room for a visit. But between COVID-19 and the cold weather she has had to spend a lot of time without those visits.
We found some crafts she enjoys doing but her true passion is reading. So, we keep her stocked with needle point materials and books. Lots of books.
When my younger sister, Becky, asked the staff for a copy of the list of books Ma had read we were blown away. Our mother has read every book in the nursing home library. Her list, to include some books sent in by family, included twenty-seven pages of books. Not twenty-seven books, but twenty-seven pages of books.
Therefore, putting us on a mission to find Ma a new author who has written a bunch of books, that she would enjoy. Something to put a smile on her face and give her that Calgon take me away moment.
Mama has always loved the Little House on the Prairie type stories, so we decided to get her started on the Janette Oke and Beverly Lewis series. And after reading just one of Oke’s books she was hooked.
At ninety years young, and as sharp as a tack, Mama can easily read a book or two a day. Her body might have given out years ago, but her mind is better than ever. And no matter how much we beg her to come live with one of us, she stands her ground refusing to live with any of her children. Something we have struggled with but have had to accept. Nutty fudge.
I recently sent a box with ten of Janette Oke’s books to her that I found at a huge used books store near me. When I boxed the books up, I of course wrote her a letter and threw in a couple bags of her favorite chocolate candy.
The very moment she received that box she was on the phone calling to share her excitement. It was nice to hear so much joy in her voice. Even though I had to talk loud enough for even my neighbors to hear. I think she forgot to put her hearing aids in before she called. Although, come to think of it, my sister did say she had to send some hearing aid batteries to her. So, she was probably hoping for an extended warranty on the ones she had.
Mama said she did not want her kids spending a lot of money on stuff we send her. So, she was twice as happy knowing the books were used.
Hearing her joy and excitement over a few books made me stop and do some serious soul searching, making me realize how wonderful it would be if every household would donate a book, or board game or puzzle or bag of individually wrapped candy to a nursing home near them. Imagine how many smiles it would bring during the cold and Covid.
Since this pandemic began almost a year ago, the nursing home staff has had to not only care for their patient’s physical needs, but they have also been put in a position to tend to their psychological and emotional needs as well. Often becoming the only family they have.
Since I am not an avid reader, I do not have many books to donate, but I do have a bunch of puzzles. So, I will be gathering those together along with some candy to donate to a nursing home near me while encouraging others to do the same.
My mother rarely eats the candy I send to her. She puts it out for the staff who care for her. The staff she calls her new family. It makes her feel good to have something to give back to them for being there for her.
Until next time, God Bless,
Mary Kruger Latta is a mother of nine children and a grandmother of 12. She can be reached at Overallmom53@hotmail.com.