Now that my children have grown and are raising children of their own, I find myself reflecting on the little things I could have done differently while mine were young. Even though at the time I thought I was doing a fairly good job, hindsight is twenty-twenty. I just wish I knew then what I know now.
But since babies do not come with instructions or warning labels, I can only move forward and be thankful my children are still alive, and I did not have to go to jail for strangling any of them.
Whenever I do feel I failed my children, I remember what my good friend would tell me. She would say, “There is always counseling.”
Without a doubt, I would not want to go back and do it all over again. I get exhausted just at the thought of it.
But wisdom does come with age and I can be grateful that my children have become far better parents than I ever was. Which makes their future look much brighter.
I must admit though, if I had to raise my children now, I would be all the better for it because I have learned so much from observing the way my kids raise theirs.
Maybe they learned from my mistakes.
There are a lot of truly knowledgeable children out there today.
I was blown away by some of the fourth and fifth grade students from Houston, Dallas, and Chicago as they made some powerful speeches on Good Morning America this past week. Their topics were based on how they thought Dr. Kings’ speeches could help us today.
Nearly sixty years ago Dr. Martin Luther King Junior addressed a then broken America and it is amazing how his words still ring true today. “We will not allow our creative protests to degenerate into physical violence. We must rise to majestic heights of meeting physical force with soul force.”
One little guy said, “You shouldn’t judge people by how they look on the outside. You should get to know people first. Then judge them by how they treat you and others.”
Another child speaks out with demand while pointing her finger towards the camera, “Adults, you don’t always see. We see the name calling, the fighting, the social media bullying, grownups climbing over walls to steal votes just because your friend lost. You ask us to play nice. This behavior is unacceptable. Hug it out and breath. America, you need to stop all this fighting and take a deep breath.”
Another small but mighty child speaks out, “Dr. King said it best, if we don’t live together as friends then we die as fools.”
Followed by the wisdom of another fourth grader, “It’s up to our generation. Hate cannot drive out hate. Only love can do that.”
And then another says, “When the world does not have an example of love. We must be that example of love. Let there be peace and equality on earth. And let it begin with us.”
We cannot overlook the words of a four-year-old, not a fourth grader, but a four-year-old as he says, “You know it was a good day if you didn’t hit or bite anyone.”
Cracks me up. But out of the mouth of babes. Words to live by.
There is no denying that our children hold the key to our future. And I am eternally grateful. I believe they have what it takes to get this world back on track.
I was truly inspired by 22-year-old Amanda Gorman as she read her poem “The Hill We Climb” during the inauguration of our new president. Her words are very inspiring.
With kids like Amanda there is hope for a brighter future.
Here are a just a very few of her words that resonated with me, “…We close the divide because we know to put our future first, we must first put our differences aside. We lay down our arms so we can reach out our arms to one another. We seek harm to none and harmony for all. Let the globe, if nothing else, say this is true. That even as we grieved, we grew. That even as we hurt, we hoped. That even as we tired, we tried that will forever be tied together victorious. Not because we will never again know defeat, but because we will never again sow division.”
Amen Amanda. Such powerful words from such a young lady. She will go far.
If I had to go back, I would pray for that kind of insight and knowledge to raise my children by.
Until next time, God Bless,
Mary Kruger Latta is a mother of nine children and a grandmother of 12. She can be reached at Overallmom53@hotmail.com.