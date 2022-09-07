Mary Lucille Hays teaches writing at UIUC and Zhejiang University in Haining, China.
I’m sitting on the front porch immersed in the buzzing of cicadas. The sound almost seems solid, like you could swim in it.The hens and turkeys just went in a line down the lane. Claude, the Tom turkey is the last in line, stepping hesitantly through the grass. I’ll keep an eye on him because he sometimes bothers the neighbors. Recently he molted all his tail feathers. He looked funny tailless, but the feathers are growing out now. They’re about half their normal size, but I’m getting used to his new lower profile. Probably the birds are just headed to one of the mulberry trees to get the last of the summer’s offering. Or maybe they just prefer grazing in the shorter grass. Shayla keeps her yard much more trim than we do.
Now it’s the season of the black eyed Susans, which bring the goldfinches. They like to feed on the seed heads of the Susans and of the thistles, but here they are, early, while the flowers are still in bloom. I’ve never seen such a flock of goldfinches, but then our yard has never had so many Susans either. The finches have a bouncing flight pattern that is just as recognizable as their yellow bodies and black wings.
The corn tasseled a while back, and the tassels are slowly browning, having done their work. And there goes the turkeys and hens into the corn. I guess they wanted to graze in the shade of the cornfield after all. The porch is on the shady side of the house, but it’s not really hot today. I got a load of laundry hung up on my laundry tree, and now I’m enjoying the cool breeze. The poultry has emerged from the corn and Maude, the turkey hen, stands on the edge looking up at the stalks, craning her neck to reach something. Now she is pulling at the lower leaves, shaking the whole stalk. I don’t think she’s tall enough to go for the ears, but she is persistent. Claude has followed her example. I wonder what they are finding on the lower leaves of the corn.
On the way to town this morning, I met the mail truck. It’s the second time I’ve seen it this week: a real mail truck! Don’t laugh. We are used to getting our mail delivered in a little red car, with the steering wheel on the wrong side and a yellow light on top. I suppose our post office is modernizing. Driving, I thought of the slow changes in our community. I remember when Monticello didn’t have a stoplight. Now there are two. I remember when our address was simply a Rural Route box number, and we still occasionally get mail addressed that way. I’ll bet you could just write my name (or even Birdland) and “White Heath” and a letter would get to me. When I was growing up and my grandparents lived here, they had a party line, and you sometimes would pick up the phone to make a call and hear someone else’s conversation. When we moved out here, just over thirty years ago, we only had to dial 5 numbers for a local call. I remember feeling annoyed when we had to dial, first seven digits for local calls, and then all ten. Oh, I’m not feeling nostalgic: this was before cell phones, and calling even a short long-distance (to Champaign, for example) was expensive (though without the long distance calls, I’ll bet our monthly bill was much cheaper). I just think perspective is interesting. I like to see the changes and be able to tell the younger folks about them. Are you old enough to remember the noon whistle in Monticello? I think they had one at 5:00 too.
And now here is the flock grazing right in front of the porch. They’ve come back for the bugs they can find in the longer grass in our front yard. Claude stands demurely at the steps. His black beard hangs almost to his knees and is striking against his white feathers. I hear another buzz and turn to look. It is Michael with the weed whacker. My husband is trimming the periphery of my China garden. I idly said I was going to trim it one of these days, and he just did it for me. Claude doesn’t like the buzzing and stalks off in a huff. When he gets close, he lets out a terrific gobble. But Michael just keeps up with his trimming and finishes his job and moves on to another part of the yard.
Trim in Beauty; Work in Peace; Blessed Be
Mary Lucille Hays teaches writing at UIUC and Zhejiang University in Haining, China. You can see pictures about this week’s post on Instagram @BirdlandLetters. Mary can be reached at letterfrombirdland@gmail.com or via snail mail care of the Journal Republican, 118 E. Washington St., Monticello, IL 61856.