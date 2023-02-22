Tony Kirkman is the executive director of the Piatt County Mental Health Department.
“You better not try to stand in my way; As I’m walking out the door; Take this job and shove it; I ain’t working here no more.”
This was an anthem belted out in 1977 by Johnny Paycheck, which thousands of disgruntled workers could identify with. While it is not uncommon for people to walk away from jobs that they no longer can tolerate, there appeared to be a popular 2022 trend amongst disgruntled employees that a recent article in Time Magazine encouraged their readers to discontinue in the new year. This behavior is known as “Quiet Quitting.”
Quiet quitting is not a resignation from a job, but rather a removal of emotional investment and engagement in their work. Essentially, it is doing the bare minimum at work that will not result in your termination.
The objective is to stay under the radar of supervisors by neither excelling at your position for advancement or by creating identifiable issues that would result in disciplinary actions. This behavior of simply “going through the motions” of worker responsibility is a clear sign of a disengaged employee.
While 2021 gave rise to the “Great Resignation” where many left their jobs without having another job lined up, new research from Gallup has estimated that quiet quitters may make up to 50% of the current workforce. In addition, this behavior has disproportionally affected the Gen Zs and millennial workforce under the age of 35.
Not surprisingly, COVID-19 helped give rise to quiet quitting as many overworked, overcommitted employees finally found themselves unable to work at a burnout pace simply because portions of the economy were put on pause.
As the world began to come out of the pandemic, an increase in remote working or telecommunicating allowed individuals to reinvest this time into more personal and enjoyable activities. This brief break allowed individuals a time of reevaluation, refocusing, and reprioritizing. Now that many had a taste of what a healthy work-life balance looked like, there was no way the toothpaste was going back in the tube.
While it may feel like it is more healthy to be a quiet quitter, clinical psychologist Susan Albers reports that quiet quitting, “normalizes staying stuck in a job that doesn’t feel satisfying or suit you.” This pattern could lead to unhealthy outcomes like anxiety, burnout, or emotional fatigue.
Instead, she encourages individuals by saying, “Really take the time to look into yourself and your skills, your talents, your passion, and think about whether there’s a better match.”
Instead of being a disgruntled worker or a quiet quitter, why not look for a job where you can maintain a healthy work-life balance AND find an occupation that gives you purpose?
Maybe trying finding a place where your passion, experience, and talent intersect? Another option would be to look to establish a healthy rapport with a coworker that may lead to a meaningful friendship?
Lastly, could you look at your place of an employment as an opportunity and environment to live out your life’s mission? If not, you may find yourself stuck in a place of discontent that simply provides a paycheck and that place is why they call it a “job.”
Don’t be a quiet quitter, but rather find a place where you can be a bold, inspriational team member who lives their life with passion and purpose.
I’m rooting for you!
