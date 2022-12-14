Tony Kirkman is the director of the Piatt County Mental Health Center.
“Most people are lousy readers and fuzzy thinkers.”
This is a quote from the book Smart Brevity, written by the founders of Axios and Politico. In this book, the authors encourage readers and speakers to be more concise with their words to improve their impact with the reader. They share how the average reader’s attention span is about 26 seconds before they decide whether or not to continue reading an article. However, most writers feel the need to write long introductions to establish rapport, multi-syllable, technical words to prove their intellect, and interject humor instead of just getting to the point. Famous Author Mark Twain was quoted, “I didn’t have time to write you a short letter, so I wrote a long one instead.”
Each chapter of Smart Brevity lists the main point, has a word count for each chapter, and also has an estimated amount of time that each chapter should take. As expected, the book wastes little time getting to the construct of their Smart Brevity Model which is a strategy for thinking more sharply, communicating more crisply, and saving your and others’ time. This strategy has four core points:
• A muscular “tease” – Use six or fewer words to grab reader’s attention
• One strong, first sentence or “lede” – Define what is the most memorable point. What is something I don’t know that you want me to know. Sadly, most writers either cover this up with too many words or put this in the middle of the story instead of upfront after most readers have already checked out. This is where we get the concept of “burying the lede” in the story.
• Context – Why it matters. What is the point of this entire article?
• Go Deeper – While most won’t, what other information could I choose to access if I wanted to learn more.
While brief, this book packs a punch. The authors’ concern is that communicators are using incorrect or too many words, and their audiences comprehension is suffering. By using too many words, the author warns that the reader could be distracted, “If you see everything, you remember nothing.” They go on to say that most of our audience is in a state of “continuous or partial attention” so not truly invested in the message. For example, while we think we are masters at multi-tasking, sadly most are not truly invested in the meetings we often attend. In fact, a study by HBR Design Think conducted a group study where 90% admitted to daydreaming and 72% admitted to doing other work while actively attending their weekly meetings. (Thank you, Zoom, with the option to turn off my video.)
In addition to the Smart Brevity Model, the book gives a few other great pieces of advice for being more effective communicators:
• Write how you speak and keep in mind who is your intended audience.
• Remember what is the main “one big thing” you want to share. A helpful tip, pretend your reader is stepping off an elevator door and you only have a few seconds to shout out your point in hopes they don’t forget, what would it be? That is your main point.
• Strong words are better than soggy words – Strive to use one syllable words and always use active verbs.
• Write an original draft and then go back and try to kill half of the words. Use six slides or less in a presentation. Stick to 25-minute meetings. Six words are optimal in email subject lines as they keep a reader’s attention and are short enough to show all words in a mobile phone format.
This technique of purposeful, succinct communication has also been implemented outside the board room or newspaper offices as demonstrated in September 2021 by Pope Francis. When thinking of his audience, he told Catholic priests in Slovakia to cut their homilies from 40 minutes to 10, or people would lose interest. He jokingly stated, “It was the nuns who applauded the most because they are the victims of our homilies.” Pope Francis realizes his priests carry an important message that is too important to get lost in so many words. Going into 2023, how can we communicate with more impact by practicing smart brevity?
Tony Kirkman is the director of the Piatt County Mental Health Center.