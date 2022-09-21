Tony Kirkman is the executive director of the Piatt County Mental Health Center.
While our country continues to dig out of the global health pandemic of COVID-19, 19.7 million people or more than 7.7% of nation’s population continue to cope with a Substance Use Disorder (SUD). Although alcohol is the most commonly used drug (74%), marijuana, psychotherapeutic drugs, hallucinogens, and cocaine round out the top five.
Often times, the addiction component is not the only area of struggle as 50% of those with a SUD also have a co-occurring mental health disorder. Not only does this issue have drastic impacts upon an individual and their loved ones, but economically SUD costs the United States more than $740 billion annually in lost workplace productivity, healthcare expenses, and crime-related costs.
As September highlights National Recovery Month, I had the opportunity to sit down with our Certified Drug and Alcohol Counselor, Mr. Dan Koenigs, who has more than 30 years providing support in the addiction field and about the same number of years in personal recovery. In our discussion, I asked him to highlight a few things he would like to share with the community.
1. Addiction is a disease – We need to abandon the “Just Say No” mindset and the concept that addiction is just a moral/character failure.
Much like other medical issues, we need to understand there is no single-causation factor to addiction. Genetics, behavior health, emotional wellness, relationship losses, trauma, and a variety of other factors could be responsible for all or a portion of these disorders.
2. The process of recovery is unique for each individual and often is not linear. While there are helpful steps, each persons’ journey is as unique as themselves. A temporary return to use may realistically be a part of some people’s recovery journey, but not all.
3. Recovery does not happen alone. Addiction has a natural pull to keep one stagnant but recovery requires an advocate to pull harder toward the goal of wellness.
4. People with an SUD are not bad people. Judging one’s morality or character based upon whether they are struggling with an addiction is simply ignorant and not helpful to the situation. Shame-based approaches have no place in recovery.
5. Hope is the foundation to recovery and the primary ingredient for change. Those in the throws of addiction must believe there is a better life out there than the status quo. Our communities should support them as they fight for their recovery as they extend their hands to reach for hope of a better tomorrow.
For those who are brave enough to take a stand against their addiction or are looking for someone to stand with them, we are here to help. We have recently added a recovery support service professional to our team to help with everyday case management services for those in recovery as well as to help facilitate our Recovery Oriented System of Care (ROSC) Coalition for the recovery community of Piatt County.
We also have a variety of Prevention Services in our schools and in our community. Lastly, our addiction counselor, Dan Koenigs, is here to help with treatment options. In the conclusion of our meeting this month, Mr. Koenigs stated, “My biggest frustration with my job is seeing unfilled potential. Alcohol and drug use disorder prevents the user from being who they could be.” If you want to fight to find out who that person in you could be, we are ready when you are ready.
Tony Kirkman is the executive director of the Piatt County Mental Health Center.