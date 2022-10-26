Mary Lucille Hays teaches writing at UIUC and Zhejiang University in Haining, China.
It’s been cool and sometimes sunny here on the ZJU campus.
But last week’s rain that washed the air clean is a memory, and every morning I think about donning my mask to go outside or closing my windows against the pollution. But my phone calls the air quality only moderate, so I wait to take precautions when I really need to. The gardeners were out early this morning.
I saw them on my way to the canteen for a breakfast of pumpkin (really, it’s butternut squash, but they call many squashes pumpkin here), a tea egg and some kind of fried dumpling.
The gardeners wear a forest green jumpsuits and wide brimmed straw hats. One carried a giant wrench to the fire hydrant, while another stood waiting at the other end of a fire hose.
A third pulled a two wheeled cart behind him. The cart was a trapezoid with bicycle wheels and carried another folded, blue firehose. I walked slowly enough to see the water come out in a magnificent spray, watering the trees and well-manicured lawn.
It may be the most exciting thing I’ve seen on my way to breakfast.
After breakfast I’ll bike to my office and make myself a cup of tea for my morning grading session. I’ve been trying new mixes.
Our tea room has glass jars of green and black tea, plus a variety of flowers and other add-ins: jasmine and roses, plus some kind of toasted grain and some leaves. I’ve been trying different combinations. I think I like the jasmine best, but the roses are so pretty floating in my tea.
Yesterday, I joined the student “Eco Club” in their species investigation. We met near the South Gate where the campus meets the water, and a variety of plants grow. Most are planted artificially, but an ecology is beginning to grow up near the water’s edge.
We walked around taking pictures of plants and uploading them to the app that tracks the various species. I spent a pleasant hour and found many species, both strange and familiar. I even found a few insects: a red dragonfly and a large red spotted beetle.
I’m really proud of these students. They are working hard on their club. It began as the Compost Club, with students volunteering to carry kitchen waste from the canteen across campus every day to dig into the compost piles. But then they decided to branch out more generally.
Now the club has three parts: Composting, Biological investigation, and Media to spread the good news about saving the world. I joined the Bio part, and we are trying to find out how many plant and bird species we share our campus with. When I arrived, I was still carrying my heavy backpack, and I asked Dan, who was running the show, if it would be okay for me to leave my backpack leaning against a tree next to the road.
He waved me on a bit impatiently. Why wouldn’t it be okay? I am learning that it’s okay to leave my possessions unguarded at my table while I go get my lunch: my backpack with my computer, my purse with my money, my phone. Really nobody would bother it here. There has been a wrapped package and a coffee mug at a table outside the library for a week. Someone forgot it but will come and retrieve it when they remember.
Nobody will take advantage of that person’s memory lapse. I make a mental note to remind my students not to leave their backpacks and packages unattended when they come study in the U.S. in their junior year.
After the biological survey I retrieve my backpack and ride on the path that skirts the little river, through the bamboo tunnel and emerge near the tall footbridge. I walk my bike to the top of the bridge and look out over the gate to watch the sunset.
I imagine the sun dipping down over my horizon on its way to rise over the Illinois prairie where my beloved sleeps. He’ll have a few hours yet before I send him my daily message: “Good morning, are you awake?” And if he is, I’ll give him a video call to end my day and begin his.
Sleep in Beauty; Wake in Peace; Blessed Be
