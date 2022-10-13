Tony Kirkman is the director of the Piatt County Mental Health Center.
Author and speaker Paul Tripp states, “No one is more influential in your life than you are, because no one talks to you as much as you talk to yourself. People laugh at that statement, but I’m really quite serious.
You’re in an unending, incredibly important conversation with your soul every moment of every day.
You interpret, organize, and analyze what’s going on inside and outside of you.
You talk to yourself about the past, you talk to yourself about the future, and you talk to yourself about what you’re experiencing in the present.”
As someone who talks to themselves regularly, I’m encouraged and convicted by this statement. I understand the power that words play when someone owns them, but I often fail to remember that I am the gatekeeper giving life or death to the personal weight contained in these comments, especially when they come from my own mind.
So how do you talk to yourself? Are you cruel or compassionate? Are you acrimonious or forgiving?
In his book, Chatter, Dr. Ethan Kross comments on the sheer volume and speed that our brains pack into self-talk in just 60 seconds.
He states, “Our verbal stream of thought is so industrious that according to one study we talk to ourselves as a rate equivalent to speaking 4,000 words per minute out loud...This means that if we’re awake for sixteen hours on any given day, as most of us are, and our inner voice is active about half of that time, we can theoretically be treated to about 320 State of the Union addresses each day.”
Also, Dr. Kross makes an interesting claim that when we experience distress and apply introspection, we actually do more harm than good.
These constant ruminations about past transgressions can lead us to question the efficacy of our decision-making, prevent us from healing or growing from past issues, or even lead to looping, negative self-talk that has long-term effects on our emotional/mental well-being.
An example would be ruminating about a poor athletic performance in a previous game that causes you to make mental mistakes in the game following.
Quite frankly, if this self-narrative or chatter about the past is not managed, it can control the destination of our future.
So how do we get control of some of this internal chatter?
Dr. Kross has a few helpful tips of how to address this issue by creating mental distance, removing emotional investment, and replacing with objective recall to help combat negative self-talk.
1. Use Distanced Self-talk – When applying introspection questioning, use your name instead of “I” statement to create more emotional distance. For example, “Why is Tony reacting to the event so emotionally?”
2. Imagine Advising a Friend – Remove yourself from the situation and try to imagine the counsel you would give to someone you care about.
3. Broaden Your Perspective – Try to think of other situations where you successfully navigating difficult situations in the past.
4. Reframe Your Experience as Challenge – Instead of a threat, look at your situation as a personal challenge or opportunity for growth.
5. Engage in Mental Time Travel – Try to look to the future to assess whether or not this issue will still matter in six months, one year, five years from now.
Also, remind yourself that while feelings are real, they are only temporary.
6. Create Order In Your Environment – Picking up around your living space helps declutter things and bring order. Mentally, you can create rituals, or a list, or remove cluttering thoughts that help combat chatter-inducing situations.
I was listening to a speaker recently who stated, “Your thoughts have incredible power. You have incredible power over your thoughts.” Regarding the way you talk to yourself, please be kind.
You are talking to someone who is important, has value, and is loved by many.
