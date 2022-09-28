Mary Lucille Hays teaches writing at Zhejiang University in China and at UIUC.
I’m in the last stage of my three week quarantine before I can enter my campus in Haining, China.
The final week is “home quarantine,” where you mostly stay home, promise to avoid crowds, and then get a Covid test at the end.
Since I don’t have an off campus home, I am doing “home quarantine” in a very nice hotel. It’s a splendid place to work, and I have my routine. Go down for a big breakfast in the dining room, then up to my expansive desk to teach online or grade essays.
Sometimes I swim in the afternoons; sometimes I walk around town. Yesterday, at the pool, a young mom sat in the poolside chair watching her little boy play while I swam laps, back and forth with a leisurely side stroke, just like my mom used to do.
When I climbed out of the pool, the little boy seemed to be talking to me, so I stopped and said, “Hello! I can’t hear you, and anyway, I only speak English.”
I had no hearing aids, and ears full of water, but his mom told me that he wanted to know whether I was a foreigner. I told them I was, and she wanted to know which foreign country I hailed from.
I said, “The United States,” but she didn’t understand, so I told her, “The U.S.” but she didn’t understand, so I said, “The U.S.A.” but she didn’t get that either. Finally, I said, “America,” and she smiled and nodded. I meet many friendly people here, and we do our best to understand each other.
I have a little problem, since I have not been able to get a “green code” on my phone. It is the pass that I need to show to ride the bus, get into any public place, and most importantly, enter campus. It’s some kind of technical glitch that I think I need a Chinese speaker to help me with, but I can’t go to campus until next week, so I decided to just enjoy myself for a few more days.
This morning, as I was working, my doorbell rang. It was the housekeeper wanting to make up my bed. I tried to tell her I didn’t need new sheets, but she insisted. I left her to her work and went to the lobby with my computer.
I’m really glad I did, because there were some interesting goings-on. By now I was doing a videochat with Michael back home, and I described what I saw. (I thought it would be rude to film, since I had already asked to photograph a beautiful young woman with her snare drum. She grimaced and waved me away. She may have just felt camera shy, but I took that as a “no pictures please” policy.)
Brass horns, small bass drums, and snares were lined up against the wall, while musicians, mostly women, wearing smart red suits and hats lounged in the chairs. Some young men wearing white t-shirts and fringed satin pants sat with them, scrolling through their phones.
Next came a procession of young people. I guessed it was a wedding.
Young men in suits, young women in gauzy dresses like bridesmaids. A smiling couple: he in a suit, she in a lovely red full skirt with a snappy jacket, both trimmed with gold braid. She had an elaborate headdress decked out with delicate sparkles on filaments.
I thought she was the bride until another elegant couple came down a few minutes later, she in a white wedding dress. Maybe it was two separate weddings?
Half of the band went out with the procession, while the fancy pants guys and the drummers stayed. The rest of the chairs filled with wedding guests, greeting each other and laughing and talking.
A middle-aged man cruised the lobby offering congratulatory cigarettes to the men all around. Nobody lit them inside, but a few put them to their lips and kept scrolling their phones. Next, a black limousine pulls up to the front door.
It has red ribbons tied in bows to each door handle, and a blanket of roses on its hood. The drummers pick up their drums and the shiny trousers follow them out.
I had already guessed it might be a Lion Dance, and sure enough. Just outside the door, they donned the big heads, one yellow, one red, and the lions started bowing and winking.
I watched until they went away. Michael said he thought that seeing the lions and the wedding procession was good luck, and it must have been because soon after we hung up, I downloaded a new app on my phone to try to get the green code. I followed the steps to sign up until the instructions turned to Chinese, then I went to the front desk to ask for help. And just like that: Klevin, the front desk administrator, led me to the place where I could enter my passport number into the app. And there was my green code, the key to my home in China.
Wander in Beauty; Roam in Peace; Blessed Be.
Mary Lucille Hays teaches writing at Zhejiang University in China and at UIUC.. If you’re missing your weekly dose of Birdland Letters in the News Gazette, you can still read them every week in the Piatt County Journal Republican. Consider subscribing to support your small town newspaper. You can see pictures of her travels on Instagram @BirdlandLetters. Mary can be reached at letterfrombirdland@gmail.com or via snail mail care of the Journal Republican, 118 E. Washington St., Monticello, IL 81856.