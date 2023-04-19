Tony Kirkman is the executive director of the Piatt County Mental Health Department.
Serving in the behavioral health field for more than 20 years, you get used to seeing current trends and specific areas of mental health getting specific attention.
In the early 2000s it was Bipolar Disorder, then focus moved to Autistic Spectrum Disorder, for the last 10 years attention has been studying effects of trauma exposure, and now we have (finally) begin to put some real work in destigmatizing mental health issues and advocating for mental wellness.
This past issue has been propelled by the negative psychological impacts of a world that has walked through a global health pandemic that socially isolated us as well as a brave younger generation that desires to pursue authenticity. By understanding the first step toward treatment is acknowledging there is a mental health issue to address.
One example that mental wellness is a primary focus of this generation is simply by looking at what our future leaders are investing their time into. For the last several years, the most popular class at Yale University is called, “Psychology and the Good Life,” taught by psychologist, professor, and host of the famous podcast, “The Happiness Lab,” Dr. Laurie Santos.
In her course, she teaches from a background in positive psychology, shares how biological drives can motivate us to incorrect goals of happiness, and also assists her class with cognitive reframing on how instead of avoiding success, we should embrace failure as a part of growth. According to Dr. Santos, if one strives to improve one’s happiness they should regularly connect with friends, take care of their health, and learn to accept negative emotions as part of growth.
But isn’t happiness subjective? What one person would consider a full life, others may consider woefully absent. According to a recent article from, Greater Good Science Center, the annual World Happiness Report ranked 146 countries on their self-reported level of happiness. In this report, Scandinavian countries normally top the list and war-torn and impoverished countries are at the bottom.
This past year, the United States improved our position from #16 to #15, but still behind our friends to the north, Canada. Nationally, there does appear to be a more objective measurement of happiness called the Positive Emotional, Engagement, Relationships, Meaning, and Accomplishment (PERMA), which is a 10-point assessment. To learn more about this, I encourage you to visit the following website: www.positivepsychology.com/perma-model
In a recent Time Magazine publication, they define happiness as a sense of control and autonomy over one’s life, being guided by meaning and purpose, and connecting with others. In addition, this organization asked several experts in the field of positive psychology were asked what weekly habits contribute to overall happiness.
In no particular order they listed: getting seven or more hours a sleep, investing in a personal hobby, exercising or playing sports, spending time in nature, meditating, praying, spending time with friends away from professional settings, engaging in a support group or therapy, and spending time with family outside of the household.
In my studies, the pursuit for happiness is difficult and simple at the same time. Regular interaction with friends, being generous, being physically active, practicing mindfulness activities, and removing oneself from toxic emotional environments are all commonalities that can be found in research journals, psychological expert findings, and many popular wellness books.
The difficult, more personal pursuit is determining what gives a person meaning, value, and purpose. I feel these questions or destination points must first be mapped out before a course can be plotted. My hope for you all is that you, maybe even with the help of a trusted, loved one, can assess what life targets you are aiming for that will ultimately increase your success in finding your pursuit of true happiness.
I’m rooting for you!
