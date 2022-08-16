The youth have spoken...

Tony Kirkman is the executive director of the Piatt County Mental Health Center.
Every two years the University of Illinois’ School of Social Work facilitates a statewide survey called the Illinois Youth Survey (IYS).
This survey is formatted as a confidential, self-report of all 8th, 10th, and 12th graders.
While each district receives their own report, agencies like The Center (who help coordinate surveyor compliance) closely examine the county-wide data to help assess current prevention efforts within the schools to determine if gains are being obtained or if focus needs to be realigned.
In order to get a comprehensive report, the completion rate of reports must be at least 70% of all eligible students in these enrolled schools within the county.
While we are pretty confident we will receive this full report in a couple months, I wanted to share with you some of the preliminary results taken from four of the larger school districts that reside within DeWitt and Piatt County.
As it relates to substance use, it appears that alcohol usage has seen a slight increase in usage among all grades reported, while reported marijuana use has seen a significant increase since 2020 (8th grade: 83% increase, 10th grade: 43% increase; 12th grade: 17% increase).
Furthermore, the perceived risk of harm and the perceived negative peer perception of use has seen significant decreases since the legalization of recreational marijuana.
Thankfully overall reports of vaping and pain medication usage seem to be either flat or on the slight decrease.
Probably the most concerning report in this survey is where the youth are self-reporting getting their illegal substances.
When looking at the youth who admit to using alcohol, 34% of 8th graders, 36.8% of 10th graders, and 22.5% of 12th graders self-report getting it from their parents WITH their permission.
In addition, of those youth who admit to using marijuana, 9.6% of 8th graders, 25.8% of 10th graders, and 13.8% of 12th graders self-report getting it from their parents WITH their permission.
This is not sneaking it out of the old man’s fridge or getting into their secret stash, but parents/guardians knowingly providing a mind-altering substance to their child’s still-developing body.
On the topic of mental health, we can see that COVID has had a significant impact on our youth’s wellness. When asked the question, “During the past 12 months did you ever consider suicide?”, 25.5% of 10th graders and 26.5% of 12th graders affirmed.
Also, 47.6% of 8th graders, 34% of 10th graders, and 42% of 12th graders answered “yes” to the following question, “During the past 12 months did you ever feel so sad or hopeless almost every day for 2 weeks or more in a row that you stopped doing some usual activities?”
The last stat I will leave you with is one where I think we can all participate to help address. When asked, “There is not an adult I know (other than my parent) that I could talk about important things in my life,” 12.6% of 8th graders, 14% of 10th graders, and 10% of 12th graders agreed.
Friends, we live in a great community where people need to feel loved and seen.
Keep an eye out on those you know, but equally important, do your best to be a positive influence to those you don’t. You never can understand the power that an unsolicited smile has on a student having a tough day, how heartwarming an invitation to a social event may be to a family who has a limited network, or even the power your presence can have on a young person going through a difficult time.
The youth have spoken...
