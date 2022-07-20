Mary Lucille Hays teaches writing at UIUC and Zhejiang University in Haining, China. You can see pictures about this week’s post on Instagram @BirdlandLetters. Mary can be reached at letterfrombirdland@gmail.com or via snail mail care of the Journal Republican, 118 E. Washington St., Monticello.
A quick solo trip home from the boat to do summer dentist appointments and to check on Birdland. It’s a long drive, but I broke it up with a layover in Indy to visit my oldest friend, Nancy, and her husband, Karl. On the drive I figured out we had been friends for fifty years! We knew each other in kindergarten, but then I changed schools. We reunited in seventh grade German class and were bosom buddies all through high school. Nancy is one of the few friends I’ve stayed in touch with all these years. We met for a late lunch and caught up. Although we see each other’s posts on social media, posting only gives us a rough outline. There’s nothing like a face-to-face visit to fill in the details and get a real hug.
On to Birdland where I found everything green with the recent rainstorm we heard about from afar. The black eyed susans are chest high and expanding their borders. It’s okay with me if they take over most of the lawn and we just mow a path to the few places we need to visit, like the clothesline and the water hydrant. Their buds are tiny fists ready to open in friendship. My China garden has just started to bloom: a few zinnias, Mexican sunflowers, and coreopsis. Big stalks of Liatris is full of buds like buttons up and down their thick stalks. I have tomatoes in my horse trough victory garden, but they are still firm. Maybe they’ll be ready to pick on my next visit home. The cucumbers are fingerlings, and I hope another rainstorm will swell them.
I’m watching our dock neighbor, John, get ready to sail. He came over last night to introduce himself, and we had a nice chat. He hooks his halyard to the mainsail and gets his lines in order. He goes below and then emerges with sunglasses and hat. The wind is light, and the day is sunny and cool. We hope to follow him soon, but while cooking breakfast we blew a fuse or something, and we need to repair it before we go. John releases his bowline and climbs back into the cockpit. His motor rolls, and he backs out of the slip. He looks up to see me watching and we wave to each other. He shouts something and points to the south. He is telling me where he’s sailing to, but I can’t hear. It sounds like “I’m going to the mall,” but I don’t think there is a mall in the lake, so I just smile and wave. It’s nice to socialize here on the water.
We ready our own boat and motor through the channel. Soon we are on the open lake. We headed for Kelley Island on a nice reach, then tacked back and forth until we got around to a cove to drop our anchor. We inflated our new dinghy and put the dogs in their lifejackets. We dove into the water to cool off, which made Cullen very nervous. He paced the deck but didn’t quite feel like jumping in after us. We coaxed the dogs into the dinghy, and Michael rowed our boat ashore, hallelujah. Ashore, the dogs went up and down the rocky beach, slipping on the moss, crunching on fish jerky dried in the sun. We found a path that led to a road and walked a ways down. Then, back to our boat.
After dinner a couple of young women appeared in kayaks. They were going back and forth pretty near our boat, and then explained, “We’re looking for a shipwreck. That’s why we’re hovering.” Both had goggles, but only one had a snorkel. The snorkeled one exited her kayak and dove down again and again. The other kept flipping her kayak to look below and then popping back up like a cormorant. Just as dusk was settling, they shouted to us that they found it, about thirty yards off our starboard stern. They dove for another twenty minutes and then headed back to the island, calling, “X marks the spot! You guys picked the right place!”
We’ll try to find this spot again. Two big round rocks stick out of the water like a pair of tortoises. We’ll come back when we have some goggles and snorkels of our own. But for tonight, we’ll sit in our gently rocking boat and watch the sun set and think of buried treasure and treasured friendships.
Seek Beauty; Contemplate Peace; Blessed Be