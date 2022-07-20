MONTICELLO – Seven performances of Disney’s Beauty and the Beast - the classic story of Belle, a young woman in a provincial town, and the Beast, who is really a young prince trapped under the spell of an enchantress – are scheduled by the Summer Youth Production at Monticello Theatre Association.
Sherrie Hildreth is the director and the producers are Katie Culpepper and Colleen Kilian.
Kids in the production are from Monticello, Oreana, Mahomet, and Gibson City areas. Their ages range from middle school through recently-graduated seniors.
Many of the actors have either done previous summer youth productions with the theatre and/or participated in summer camps. Two of the cast members are graduated seniors who are going onto Parkland to pursue theater.
Back row, left to right, Brenna Cunningham, Dallas Glauner, JayLynn todd, Landon Culpepper, Alexus Brown and Sabrina Christman. Front row, Kyndal Cafin, Lilka Kay, Maya Cremeens, Emily Grabarczyk, Allison Cremeens and Hailey Culpepper.
The shows begin at 7:30 p.m. on July 22, 23, 28, 29,and 30 and at 2:30 p.m. on July 24 and 30.