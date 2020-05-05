Robert Carr may live in Pakistan these days, but he has plenty of connections to Piatt County. He is a 1981 graduate of Monticello High School, and several of his family members — including his father, sister and brother — are still county residents.
He grew up on a farm between White Heath and Seymour, attending White Heath Grade School through eighth grade, then graduating from MHS.
Carr has worked for UNICEF and other international relief organizations for 35 years, which has taken him across the world. We asked him a few questions about life in Pakistan during this ever-changing time in the world.
Piatt County Journal-Republican: What took you to Pakistan and when?
Robert Carr: I have been working mostly overseas since 1985 in Africa, Middle East and Eastern Europe. I was transferred from Tanzania to Pakistan last November for a new assignment for UNICEF.
PCJR: Tell me what you are currently doing for UNICEF.
Carr: I am head of planning, monitoring and donor relations for UNICEF(United Nations
Children’s Fund) in Pakistan. Essentially this means I am responsible for how we plan, measure impact and report to our donors regarding our support to the needs of the more than 80 million children in this vast country.
PCJR: What is UNICEF doing in general during the COVID-19 pandemic?
Carr: UNICEF in Pakistan and worldwide has shifted our focus to respond to and prevent the spread of COVID-19. Our support ranges from bringing in supplies of PPE (personal protective equipment) for front line health workers as well as disinfectants and specialized training for infection prevention. We also support the promotion of correct information to the public (via TV, radio, social media and mobile teams) on how to prevent the spread of COVID— which you all know is social distancing and handwashing.
We also assure that health facilities have adequate water and sanitation facilities. We also support efforts to protect children from the psycho-social impact of the pandemic — as we see worldwide increases in domestic violence, families with lost income, and over 1.5 billion children not in school.
PCJR: I think most people know how COVID-19 has impacted China, Italy and the U.S. Fill us in on its impact in Pakistan?
Carr: The first confirmed case of COVID-19 was detected on 29 February and we now have almost 6,000 cases and close to 100 deaths. Like all countries in the world COVID-19 has strained the fragile health system, halted the economy and brought social isolation to the more than 200 million people in this, the fifth largest country in the world.
PCJR: What has the government response been there (stay at home orders, etc.)?
Carr: The government has taken similar measures as other countries: Stoppage of international flights, closure of borders, lock down on the population to limit movements, and beefing up the health services and surveillance.
PCJR: How long have they been in effect?
Carr: Restricted measures went into effect in early March that meant closing everything but essential services and advising people on social distancing. I even got stuck in the middle of buying a car and could not get the title changed as that part of the government was closed.
PCJR: How have restrictions affected your family?
Carr: My wife and my teenage daughter and I are all at home now for the past four weeks. My
daughter continues her high school classes (she’s a junior) online, I work from home,and my wife tries to keep our house running. The grocery store and the pharmacy are just 2 or 3 blocks away so we can easily walk (since our car papers are stuck) for whatever we need. There are designated circles painted outside the store door to space people who are waiting, and there is usually a guy with hand sanitizer at the door and at the register when you leave. We have 2 older children who are in university and post university work in the Netherlands and Spain and we stay on close contact and worry about them as there are hot spots in places like Madrid.
PCJR: In talking with family and friends in the U.S., how has this country’s response differed from that in Pakistan?
Carr: I would say the response within the U.S. varies as wide as the response across different countries in the world.
In some ways the response in the US was similar to that in Pakistan, focusing early on toward those travelling and then playing catch up once community transmission started. Another thing here was NO
ONE hoarded anything. People remained very calm and we never ran out of anything yet — toilet paper and hand sanitizer is in abundance! Our last home was in the suburbs of New York City and we hear from friends there how hard hit they have been.
Other states differ with rural areas — like my beloved White Heath — having less cases. I follow events in Monticello closely and was sorry to hear about (Sheriff) Dave Hunt coming down with COVID-19. We were in MHS together. Thoughts and prayers to Dave and his family.
As a person with a masters in epidemiology I have been disappointed at the lack of preparedness early on and the slow response in some places to restrict movements. At the same time I hear stories each day of the unsung heroes that keep things running — truck drivers, warehouse workers, delivery people, food service workers, grocery store clerks, and of course EMT and health personnel. What inspiring stories.
PCJR: When was the next time you were planning on visiting the United States?
Carr: We had hoped to come back around July (but) travel these days is very uncertain. So we will play that by ear.
PCJR: What have you learned through all of this?
Carr: What I learned most is this: some of the people we often notice the least really matter the most. I can’t recall ever thinking I need a hedge fund manager or Wall Street banker during this crisis, but I sure am happy when I see the stock boy/girl loading the shelves at the grocery store and the checkout lady smiling behind her mask and moving me quickly through the line. These people are essential for our lives and need to be appreciated more - with better wages, better insurance packages and always a smile. I also learned not to touch my face and that working in pajamas is not all that bad.
PCJR: What would you like to say to family and friends here?
Carr: To all my dear family and friends back home: For now we are hunkered in and just fine. We are healthy and happy and regularly chat with family and friends. My family is scattered across 4 countries on 3 continents and we are so lucky to remain connected. We have all that we need and then some. NETFLIX has saved us as well as having more time to put up the photos and paintings that were still in boxes from our move. We keep our distance and we wash our hands. We take long walks every day (it is allowed here) and enjoy the singing of birds and the mountains (the hills are the start of the Himalayas) behind our home. I take pride in being part of the good work that UNICEF is doing in Pakistan and worldwide to curb this pandemic and that motivates me each day. We also look forward to reuniting with family and friends back home soon.
PCJR: Do you have anything else to add?
Carr: Wash your hands. Keep your distance. One day this shall pass and I hope we all take time to reflect on what we want the new tomorrow to look like. This is not our last pandemic. Let us prepare for the next one and learn valuable lessons.