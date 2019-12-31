Being told that Health Alliance would allow a $50,000 implementation credit if the county switches from its self-insured health insurance plan eased the minds of nursing home committee members at their meeting Dec. 19.
A little bit.
Although the credit could take care of more than half of the claims the county would be responsible for in the switch, there is still the unknown of costs that would be incurred from the current plan but would be payable after there is a change to a new carrier. Those would be on the county to pay.
An estimate made by the current carrier Dansig pegged those runout costs at $93,000 through the time of the committee meeting. Nick Hiltbrant of Insure Champaign – brought in to provide competing quotes – noted that, under the county’s current plan, it pays the first $40,000 of individual claims before supplemental insurance kicks in.
So, considering the buy-in from Health Alliance, the remainder would be “claims you are going to have to pay anyway,” he said.
The large caveat, however, is the uncertainty of a large, unexpected claim that is incurred under the current plan, but not reported until after the new one goes into effect.
Using the 10-plus-day lag between the committee session and a possible Jan. 1 implementation date, committee member Dale Lattz noted that the small calendar window of liability could still result in large costs for the county.
“We’ve got 10 days of liability there. If someone has a heart attack, we could be out a million dollars or more,” said Lattz.
“And if that were the case, I would hope that you would call and say we are not going to make this move, and stay where we are at,” responded Hiltbrant.
Due to lags in reporting, however, Insure Champaign’s Larry Johnson admitted it can be difficult to know if a large claim is being made in that runout period.
“It makes it hard to leave a self-insured plan,” noted committee member Shannon Carroll.
Runout costs would not be as much of an issue if only the nursing home employees are moved to a new health insurance plan, since the county would keep its current plan with Dansig – complete with supplemental coverage – with the rest of its employees.
But cutting the number of employees on the current plan in half to about 45 staff members could have other issues, such as price increases.
County Board Chairman Ray Spencer felt the discussion should be taking place in front of the entire county board, not just the nursing home committee.
“We can’t make a decision for the whole county,” he said.
The committee realized quickly that a Jan. 1 implementation was not feasible, noting that Dansig needs a 31 day notice if they are dropped, and that union employees are required to be notified 60 days in advance.
Potential cost savings and job attraction at the nursing home were given as reasons that time is still of the essence.
Nursing Home Human Resources Officer Jacqui Dalton said the facility has lost out on qualified nurses after applicants got a look at the current health insurance plan.
“What we found with several is that, we have IMRI and that’s great, and we have these other great things, but when you talk about health insurance, they say ‘I can’t do that,’ (because) it doesn’t cover many of the places they want to go,” said Dalton.
“I had a nurse turn me down specifically because it covered no one she saw in Champaign, and she didn’t want to move her business,” she added.
Hiltbrand said a nursing home-only switch to a Health Alliance POS (Point of Service) plan would save the county between $80,000 and $90,000 annually in premiums alone. Including the entire county could increase that savings.
Spencer agreed the issue needs to be addressed.
“This is probably a good thing to move forward on, but we need to do it the right way,” he said.
Lattz expressed concerns about administrative fees involved with a switch, even if the $50,000 credit from Health Alliance could be used towards it. He also thought having some employees on one plan and others on self-insured may not make sense if half of the county employees would no longer be paying into the county’s self-insured account.
Committee Chair-man Randy Shumard also felt contracting with two companies for insurance could open up the county to discrimintion lawsuits, since the plans could differ.
“That could be a helluva can of worms,” added Shumard.
Meeting frequency
Nursing Home Administrator Scott Porter asked if the committee would like to incorporate claims meetings into payroll ones when possible to cut down on the number of sessions held. The idea came up at a recent county board meeting.
Porter said he could not find any county board rules that govern how the nursing home committee works, but had contacted State’s Attorney Dana Rhoades for a legal opinion.
It was decided that there would be no changes until after that opinion is received.