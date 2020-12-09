There is still time to take part in the Mike Walsh Memorial 5K Run/Walk, which is being done virtually Dec. 11-3. We asked organizer Julie Walsh Breuning – Mike’s daughter – how it will work this year. Signup is available at the Mike Walsh 5K Facebook site at https://www.facebook.com/groups/mikewalsh5k.
Journal-Republican: How will this year’s run look?
Julie Walsh Breuning: We are excited for this years run. This is the first year that we are doing a virtual run and we currently have the most participants we have ever had pre-register. It was scary at first to commit to virtual, but this is allowing people who are not close to participate which is really fun! The community has also really stepped up this year to support the run and we appreciate all the support that has been received so far.
Journal-Republican: You still have the race course marked in Bement though, right? Why?
Walsh Breuning: Yes, actually the course is still marked from last year. I don’t think that the arrows ever truly fade away. The virtual event will take place from Friday to Sunday. The course will be remarked if any runners choose to run the course anytime over the weekend. I know a lot of runners like to go and run on different courses, so we wanted to give them the opportunity to run our course over the weekend while adhering to COVID restrictions and social distancing. We will also have our local business sponsors signs present throughout the weekend to show support for them as they have done for us.
Journal-Republican: Tell me about the run in general: How it started, how much it has raised, etc.?
Walsh Breuning: We started this event 11 years ago (with a huge push and support from my husband). My family has always been active in Bement athletics. My brothers and I all were fortunate to be able to play athletics in college and my dad was an integral part of helping make that happen for us. Dad was an active member of the boosters and a proud supporter and volunteer with the school board. When dad passed we wanted to find a way to keep his legacy alive and giving back to the community and after much thought and nervousness the race was started.
Journal-Republican: Typically, about how many runners/walkers take part?
Walsh Breuning: There are many variables that effect the turnout for the race. We have anywhere from 50 runners when we first started to over 100 so far this year. One year we got 11 inches of snow and we almost called the race off....next thing you know runners started showing up and we ran the race in the snow, dodging the snowplow! People still tell us to this day that was the most fun run that they have ever participated in. Each year we keep adding more runners, most through word of mouth and one running club has put us on their circuit to encourage their runners to finish the year off strong. Many runners have participated in multiple Mike Walsh Runs over the years. We see participants grow up, come through the school system, go off to college, get married, have kids etc....we like the runners to feel like they are part of the family and enjoy seeing them come back year after year. We hear a lot of “this is our favorite race”!
Journal-Republican: Where do raised funds go?
Walsh Breuning: We’ve been fortunate with the support of everybody to help in multiple ways. We been able to provide 9 scholarships to student athletes continuing their careers in college. We’ve helped purchase a new sound system for the gymnasium, uniforms and chrome books for the school. We helped local families pay off lunch debt last year and this year we are donating to the Giving Tree. The Giving Tree is a program that helps Bement School provide gifts for families to help make their Christmas a little brighter. Anyone can go to their website and donate or sponsor a gift!
Journal-Republican: Why do you keep doing this?
Walsh Breuning: We continue to do this because we want to keep my dad’s memory and legacy alive. He would want us to continue to be a part of and support to our community that we grew up in. He was my biggest supporter of my dreams and I want to continue supporting dreams of all student athletes just the way my dad did for me!
Journal-Republican: Do you have anything else to add?
Walsh Breuning: Thank you to all of our support that we receive from our community! Without the support of our local small business owners we would not be able to fund our scholarship! Thankfully we also pull from businesses near and far that also support our little race! We appreciate all the donations we receive from monetary to post race refreshments. We appreciate all the runners, non-runners and volunteers that come out each year to run, walk or help work our race. To those that come out and cheer on our runners and to those who buy shirts just to support our scholarship! A huge thank you!